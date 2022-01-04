Davido's first baby mama Sophia Momodu has said that she would no longer keep quiet when she is bashed on social media

The mother of one stated that she has been constantly bashed for six years despite being good and sweet

Sophia then asked why people love hatred, adding that they end up turning something beautiful into negativity

Sophia Momodu has reacted to the post of a blogger who said she fought Davido and his 2nd baby mama Amanda as they vacation with their kids in Ghana.

The blogger stated that Sophia didn't want Amanda close to Davido and she fought with her in a club where they went to have fun.

In response, the mother of one went live on her Instagram page and slammed the blogger who made the post. According to Sophia, it's been two years since Imade saw Hailey and she fought to ensure the vacation was possible.

Sophia Momodu reacts to news that she fought with Davido and his second baby mama. Photos: @thesophiamomodu, @davido, @laplubelle

Sophia stated that she would never allow the hate from people get to her daughter and her sister, noting that it affects the kids when the family is in disorder.

She also noted that she would start speaking out, vowing not to be silent as her daughter is growing up and may likely see everything that is being said about hert.

Watch her speak below:

Nigerians react

"Lets be honest, Sophia gets the most hate amongst all his BMs and I don’t even get why. People just love to assume stuff. At the end of the day, thats her child’s father and ain’t nothing wrong in having a cordial relationship with him. Just because she posts when she hangs around him and some other baby mama doesn’t post does not make one more mature than the other."

"Y’all leave her alone!! I actually love her SM. She’s a good mum and gives off positive vibes always."

"You are already allowing the hate to affect the kids by saying you fought for their ticket. You didn’t have to include that but what do I know."

"I really feel for Sophia but she would have ignored... I guess its no that easy....well let her heal the best way she can... She human too."

"You people should free this lady now.kilode."

"It's still women bashing and discrediting her in the comments, nawa o."

She's my daughter too

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Imade in a short and cute video asked her mother why she is not the mum of her half-sister, Hailey.

In response, her mother told her that she is her daughter too. Imade said but Hailey has a mother. The mother replied:

"That's her mum and I am her mum too."

Throughout the conversation, Hailey stayed smiling.

