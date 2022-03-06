Davido’s O2 arena show didn’t go by without the mothers of his three kids showing up in a bid to support him

Chioma Rowland, Sophia Momodu and Amanda all stormed the O2 arena with their children and they looked amazing

Social media users couldn’t help but hail the singer for maintaining a healthy relationship with all three baby mamas

All roads led to the popular O2 Arena in London on Saturday, March 5, as thousands came out to watch their favourite singer, Davido, live in action.

Family and friends from different parts of the world also flew into the UK to celebrate with the singer and his baby mamas were not missing in the picture.

Davido's baby mamas Chioma, Amanda and Sophia attend his show. Photo: @ubifrnaklinofficial/@laplubelle

Source: Instagram

Recall that Legit.ng reported Chioma and Ifeanyi had jetted out to London days before the show after Davido sent his private jet to pick them up.

Social media observers had been wondering if Sophia Momodu and Amanda wouldn’t be attending the show since they didn’t share any updates on their pages.

Well, many were pleasantly surprised on the D-day as all three mothers of the singer’s children showed up for him at the O2 Arena.

The ladies were all looking pretty in outfits specially chosen out for the night.

Check out a video of Davido's second baby mama, Amanda below:

Sophia Momodu and Chioma were also present to represent the 30BG clan.

See their pictures below:

Reactions from Davido's fans

tphilz_ said:

"It’s Davido’s consistency for me ."

ayotunde1287 said:

"God bless una baby daddy, y'all look good. Davido get sense..."

presh_crosskay said:

"Davido for the baby mama dem ❤️. Equal love to all his baby mamas."

ayettyomoologokasumu said:

lovelyn_kaka king so hawt."

lovelyn_kaka said:

"You see you guys didn’t see how @laplubelle is with her outfit, such a quiet human mama hailey. I love that girl ooo."

fantelle_mercy said:

"Wisdom truly is more profitable. Since sophy gave David a birthday gift she's been on his good book. Nice to see her there too."

music.9ja said:

"Sophia is the most nicest among them all... theirs something about her that I love..."

