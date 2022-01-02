Imade and Hailey, both daughters of Davido had a nice family time with their mothers recently in Ghana

During their conversation, Imade asked her mother why she was not the one who gave birth to her half-sister

Her mother's smart response that she is both their mother generated massive reactions from people online

Davido's daughter, Imade, has in a short and cute video asked her mother why she is not the mum of her half-sister, Hailey.

In response, her mother told her that she is her daughter too. Imade said but Hailey has a mother. The mother replied:

"That's her mum and I am her mum too"

Imade's mother jokingly said that she is the mum of Hailey too. Photo source: @davido, @lindaikejiblogofficial

Source: Instagram

Smiling Hailey

Throughout the conversation, Hailey stayed smiling. It was such a beautiful time as the family bond in Ghana.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments and more than 70,000 views on social media.

clarauzo said:

"All this baby' Mama's way no one remarried, una get sense."

havaryk1_ said:

"Something bad will surely result to bad result imagine her doubting why her dad is having different wives."

abuuj_i said:

"Sophia is playing too hard to be OBO . This woman sef."

yvonne111_ said:

"She should ask her daddy instead."

soft._work._ said:

"Ur daddy issa a PHD HOLDER on baby daddy n Mama's associates."

ifynnama said:

"I dey see school fees inside accent, school fees."

Imade spent time with Tiwa's Jamil

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that as heartwarming video of singer Davido having fun with his daughter, Imade Adeleke, and her bestie, Jamil Balogun has hit the internet and Nigerians can't stop talking about it.

In the video, Imade and Jamil were performing one of his hit songs and Davido demanded the kids pay him for the song.

Jamil gave the singer a hilarious response saying, "I will pay you bro", before the kids further switched the song to Fireboy's Peru.

Imade at her father's concert

In other news, Singer Davido received an overwhelming show of love from fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry at his just concluded concert in celebration of a decade of doing music.

Just like those who came to support the music star, his daughter Imade Adeleke was also at the Eko Convention Centre for her dear father.

Source: Legit.ng