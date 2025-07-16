Late Nigerian singer Mohbad and his former music boss, Naira Marley, recently became the topic of discussion online

This surfaced after the deceased’s female best friend Dominca, was spotted with the Soapy hitmaker

In the video that has since gone viral, Dominica and Naira Marley appeared to be in a party setting as they both had fun together

A video has surfaced online showing late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s female best friend Dominca in a lively setting with Naira Marley.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Dominica granted an interview with social media critic Verydarkman, where she made some bold allegations about what transpired between her and Wunmi, the late singer’s wife.

She earlier stated that the late singer's family allegedly rushed him to Neuropsychiatric Hospital Aro, located in Abeokuta, Ogun State. Following this, she claimed Wunmi reached out to Naira Marley, asking for his intervention, thus spilling Mohbad’s family secret to the Marlian boss.

In a recent development, she alleged that Wunmi had told her to lie, claiming that Mohbad was poisoned at the NDLEA office. When she refused, Wunmi was said to have spread several lies about her, telling people that she was a gossip lover.

In the clip that got the attention of many, Dominica was spotted in an animated state as she partyed with the deceased’s former music boss, Naira Marley.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Nigerian police detained Afrobeats star Naira Marley for questioning over the death of a fellow singer. MohBad's strange death sparked an outpouring of grief from his followers, who requested a thorough investigation.

Outrage was addressed at Marley, with whom he had feuded following his departure from the musician's label, Marlian Records.

Netizens react to video of Mohbad’s bestie

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

geraldineodionyenfe said:

"The goal is to make him look good and put all the blame on the wife all dis tins they discuss am."

ayanfee003 said:

"When she said Wunmi takes ballon mind you this girl was actively selling it on snap."

stephanie_uniqueheights wrote:

"Behind the scene, you should know it was Naira that set up the interview for CHARACTER LAUNDRY 😆."

chichi_of_ragos said:

"Crappy damage control."

sexybenjamola said:

"And she said she’s dosnt knw Naira Marley! Wow Nah God go expose VDM and his pay master.,. You claimed Mohbad was friend and you re lieing against him bcoz his not here to defend himself nah God go expose all you."

sannigramm_01 said:

"She had no issues with naira marley and she said it in the interview so it’s all love."

rosed_nicely said:

"Agenda is agendaing and potato is potating. We are observing keenly."

am_amilly said:

"For this Mohbad matter. The whole restarting of case is to exonerate Naira and Sam Larry. After all that.. case closed. Court has already ruled."

swancyb said:

"Did she say otherwise?? Mk hate no mk us miss something here again after 2 years of waiting. Peace n love."

Zlatan ignores VDM, buys new Benz

Per a previous report by Legit.ng, Zlatan Ibile showcased his brand-new Mercedes-Benz online, and fans have been unable to get over it.

The street act unveiled his sleek ride via his official Snapchat page amid VDM's probe and investigation into Mohbad's death.

The new video has now made the rounds online, giving social media users many things to talk about.

