The body of a United Kingdom-based Nigerian teenager identified as Valentine Ikechukwu, who drowned in a lake at Colwick Country Park on April 30, has been recovered.

Nigerian teenager Valentine Ikechukwu drowns in UK lake.

Source: Getty Images

Nottinghamshire police confirmed the incident in an official statement shared on Facebook on Thursday, May 8.

According to the police, the 16-year-old had got into trouble while swimming in the lake.

As reported by The Punch, emergency responders were alerted to the scene at about 5pm on the day of the incident, and a search and rescue operation was conducted.

The statement added that the teenager’s body was recovered at about 8pm following an extensive search coordinated by the police and emergency responders.

The statement read:

“Emergency services were called to Colwick Country Park at 5.20 pm on Wednesday, April 30, after Valentine got into difficulty whilst swimming in the lake.

“A multi-agency rescue operation was launched, involving a police underwater search team, assisted by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service. He was discovered shortly before 8 pm.”

UK police share more on Nigerian teenager's death

UK police have recovered the body of 16-year-old British-Nigerian boy Valentine Ikechukwu.

Source: Getty Images

Reacting to the incident, police detective inspector, Gail Routledge, noted that “Valentine’s family is being supported by specially trained officers following this incident.”

He added:

“This was a tragedy where a young boy lost his life. Our thoughts remain with Valentine’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

“While work continues to understand how Valentine came into difficulty, I would like to take this opportunity to highlight the devastating consequences of entering open water, regardless of whether people do so deliberately or inadvertently.”

Family reacts to son's death in UK lake

Meanwhile, Valentine’s family described him as a well-behaved son, noting that his loss has left them devastated.

“Long live Valentine, forever 16. He was a former Nottingham College student and was well-liked amongst his friends. Words cannot describe what we are going through right now.

“We would kindly request privacy so that we can grieve as a family and try to come to terms with what has happened to our Valentine. He will be forever missed.”

Nottinghamshire police further confirmed that “Valentine’s death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

