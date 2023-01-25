American singer, Chris Brown, recently got social media users talking after posting a video from his home

In the video, the Nasty singer revealed he had converted a part of his home into a department store to house his clothes

The clip showing loads of clothes owned by the singer has sparked mixed reactions among internet users

Chris Brown is not just a talented singer but a lover of all things fashion and style.

And he has shared prove of just how much he loves clothes.

Photos of Chris Brown's clothes. Credit: @DailyLoud, @chrisbrownofficial

Source: Instagram

The American singer recently posted a video as spotted on Daily Loud's Twitter account and in the video, shared a glimpse of his wardrobe.

Only, this was not a wardrobe but what looks like a clothing store. In the video, Brown can been heard saying he converted a part of his house into a department store to house his clothes.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of Chris Brown's clothes

@Trey_B__:

"No matter how rich i get i ain’t getting that much clothes lol."

@SirThurman:

"I love the luxury. I hate the disorganization. You still can’t find anything? How’s he supposed to know where that one sweater with the one thing on it if it’s just in there like this?? At least color coordinate LHM."

@joshdsauceda::

"Somehow he still always looks the same."

@VicVanGo1:

"It's unconscionable for one man to have such an excess of clothing. And this didn't even include any pants! He should give half of that to people in need."

@PrincessDaGamer:

"And I thought Youngboy had a lot of clothes…"

@dereknse:

"Wow. He should send some for me."

