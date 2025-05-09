Popular Nigerian actor turned politician, Desmond Elliot, has narrated how he narrowly escaped an attack by unknown assailants during the #EndSARS protests in 2020

Legit.ng reports that the phenomenal #EndSARS protest in 2020 was geared towards the need to bring about significant change in governance and people-oriented policies

In an interview, Elliot recalled being trapped in his Surulere constituency office due to the curfew, only to face a life-threatening ambush

Ikeja, Lagos state - Nollywood actor-turned-lawmaker, Desmond Elliot has shared details of a harrowing experience during the 2020 EndSARS protests, revealing how he narrowly escaped an attack by unidentified assailants.

As reported by Vanguard, speaking in an interview on Nollywood On Radio, the Lagos state legislator narrated how he was trapped in his Surulere constituency office due to the government-imposed curfew.

Lagos lawmaker, Desmond Elliot opens up on terrifying attack during #EndSARS protests.

Desmond Elliot recounts narrow escape during EndSARS

Unable to return to his home in Lekki, he opted to spend the night at his office—a decision that would lead to a terrifying encounter.

Elliot said:

“When there was curfew during the EndSARS period, a lot of bad boys came into Surulere and because of the curfew I could not go home.

“I was stuck in Lekki so I could not go home and had to go back to my office in Surulere.”

The Lagos state politician said he was watching television and preparing to sleep in the office when chaos broke out.

He recalled:

“I was inside my office and never knew there was going to be anything so I was watching the TV in my office because I had the intention to spend the night at the office."

According to Elliot, the situation escalated quickly when he heard a commotion outside.

He said:

“Next thing, I heard my landlady’s daughter screaming, saying I don’t stay there."

Things took a dangerous turn moments later.

Elliot explained:

“When I knew there was a problem was when a bottle with fuel and fire was thrown into my office and it caught fire.

“I had to call the chief of staff for help. I have never been so scared in my life, it was horrible.”

Legit.ng recalls that tens of thousands of young Nigerians took to the streets to protest against police brutality in 2020 after a video went viral of a man allegedly being killed by the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), sparking what became known as the #EndSars demonstrations.

The demonstrations rocked the country for two weeks - and led to the federal government agreeing to disband SARS and set up judicial panels of inquiry to investigate the widespread allegations of abuse by officers.

Police break silence on alleged return of SARS

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) debunked rumours circulating that the defunct SARS has returned with a reformed set of rules.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, the police stated that SARS which was disbanded on October 11, 2020, "remains dissolved".

The police said the recent information regarding SARS reformation and rules of engagement should be treated with caution.

