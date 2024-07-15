Nigerian singer Davido recently shared his thoughts on upcoming artists wanting to feature international musicians

The ex-DMW boss touched on his relationship with US star Chris Brown and how it helped them work together

The video raised a series of interesting comments from Nigerian fans on social media

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido has dropped his two cents on upcoming musicians who want international collaborations as he does with Chris Brown.

The 30BG boss was recently a guest speaker at a US In Nigeria panel discussion with the US advisory council when he was asked a question about young artists who want international features on their music.

Davido went on to address his situation with American singer, actor and rapper Chris Brown. According to him, they are actually friends and working with friends makes everyone put their all into the project.

The 30BG boss stated that he and Breezy love to work together and that their friendship and working relationship has nothing to do with race. In his words:

“Me and Chris Brown are actually friends. When you collaborate with people that are your friends, everybody puts their all into it. It’s not that we’ll do songs now, shoot video and that’s it. He’s actually my friend and we love to work together, so I feel like friendship, no matter the race, whether he’s from Congo or America, as long as the music is worth it.”

Fans react as Davido speaks on friendship with Chris Brown

Davido’s comment about his friendship with Chris Brown and their music collaboration drew some reactions online. Read them below:

Cynthia_ish:

“Davido is just there for everybody and everything that he values: Family, friends, business, industry. Unfortunately some people abuse his accessibility but I love that it hasn't changed who he is❤️.”

Iam_dikio20_gram:

“See as my 001 dressed very decent and gentle ,if na the other one nau upon say na Official meeting e go still wear shirt open chest.”

udara55487:

“Omo this guy is soft .”

Beylaryrdk:

“001 OUR INCOMING SENATOR .”

soft_millionaire:

“Man of every moment.”

ajilaisaac:

“001 for a reason .”

beylaryrdk:

“CHAMP TALKING .”

Shu_ga.berry:

“Composure wan finish my fave.”

Prettytall__girl:

“Davido is an all rounder.”

dufie_m:

“Keep it up baba ibeji. Cheers.”

