Celebrities turned out in gorgeous styles for the 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, which took place on May 10, 2025

Many were applauded for their fabulous dress sense, while others were criticised for their outfit choices

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some of the top stars who graced the occasion and what they wore

The entertainment industry turned out en masse for the 11th edition of the highly anticipated Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), which took place on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Lagos, Nigeria.

It is often said that Nigerians “no dey carry last” when it comes to making bold fashion statements, and this was evident at the recently concluded AMVCA. A-list celebrities turned up in their finest, competing for the spotlight with dramatic and breathtaking outfits.

The award ceremony is a celebration of talent in the film industry across Nigeria and several African countries. It is also a showcase of cultural pride and a playground for fashion lovers.

Legit.ng presents some celebrities who stole the show at the 2025 AMVCA:

1. Nana Akua Addo showcases fashion and technology

Ghanaian actress and fashion stylist Nana Akua Addo is no stranger to making a fashion statement at the AMVCA. Just like in 2024 when she wore a 3D dress worth ₦16.5 million, she stunned again with a show-stopping outfit.

In her post, she described her look as “fashion meets technology,” leaving many wowed as her dress glittered throughout the event.

2. Osas Ighodaro’s mother earth-inspired dress

Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro slayed in a nature-themed dress designed by Victoria James, aka Vicky James.

The outfit, which fit her like a second skin, featured a tree motif growing from the back, with branches extending across the chest. The dress was made in earth-friendly colours—green and white.

3. Uche Jombo’s embellished white gown

Filmmaker Uche Jombo left no stone unturned in her quest for elegance at the AMVCA. She wore a stunning white gown by Okoro Dozie, beautifully adorned with beads across the chest. It also has a hat like structure on the chest.

4. Pretty Mike’s robotic look

Businessman and socialite Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, popularly known as Pretty Mike, once again lived up to his reputation for dramatic fashion.

For the AMVCA, he arrived dressed as a “robot,” thrilling fans who eagerly anticipated his usual theatrical entrance.

5. Doyin David’s nature-themed dress

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Doyin David wore a green, nature-inspired dress adorned with sticks and leaves.

Her creative ensemble impressed many, including social media critic Daniel Regha, who praised the uniqueness of her look.

6. Desmond Elliot’s Victorian-era style

Actor and politician Desmond Elliot channelled Victorian fashion at the AMVCA 2025.

He wore a floor-length black skirt and jacket, paired with a bowler hat. Notably, the skirt featured an illustration of an elephant. However, many had mixed reactions after seeing him.

7. Mercy Eke’s diamond dress

Reality TV star Mercy Eke dazzled in a diamond-studded dress designed by Amy Aghomi.

The glittering outfit, which reportedly glows in the dark, earned her praise for elegance and bold fashion statement.

8. Mercy Aigbe’s celestial-inspired look

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe had a remarkable night at the ceremony.

She wore a dress inspired by the sun, moon, and stars and went home with the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Farmer’s Bride. The movie star has earlier shared anticipation that she was going to win an award.

9. Toni Tones’ pink and black gowns

Gbemisola Anthonia Adefuye, popularly known as Toni Tones, wore two outfits to the AMVCA, a baby pink gown and a sleek black dress.

In her post, she noted that the pieces were “woven and crafted like magic.”

10. Neo Akpofure’s golden boy outfit

Big Brother Naija star Neo Akpofure, known for his fashion sense, won Best Dressed Male during the AMVCA cultural night last year.

However, his outfit for the main award ceremony this year drew mixed reactions, with many fans saying it didn’t suit the grandeur of the event.

11. Bimbo Ademoye’s princess-inspired pink dress

Award-winning actress Bimbo Ademoye looked graceful in a floor-sweeping pink gown. The dress featured sparkling embellishments on the chest, giving her a soft and girlish charm.

