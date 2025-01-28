The Nigerian music industry is blessed with great talent who churn out music that fans enjoy and even turn to their anthem over the years

However, many don't know the people who act as managers and ensure that the product and shows artists engage in are a huge success

In this article, Legit.ng presents managers of some music superstars, who have been at the top of their game in the music industry

A lot of Nigerians vibe to good music from their favourites, but don't think about the people behind the scene that work to ensure those artists stage successful shows and produce good music.

However, the successes that fans see wouldn't be attainable without the help of capable hands managing shows and ensuing that their favourites don't make decisions that will affect their careers.

1.Bose Ogulu manages son, Burna Boy

Self acclaimed giant of Africa, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy is being managed his mother, Bose Ogulu. She has proven without reasonable doubt that what any other manager can do, a mother was capable of doing it well.

Perhaps she learnt the robes from her father Benson Idonije, the manager of Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti. She has been sighted at her son's events and concerts giving support and dancing at the backstage. She once facetimed him when she could not attend his concert.

Ogulu was an academic before assuming her role as her son's manager. She taught French for a decade at the University of Port Harcourt before retiring. She is fluent in English, French, German, Italian, and Yoruba.

The woman has represented her son at different events to receive his award, and she is also an award-winning manager herself.

Her reaction was priceless after her effort was rewarded, and her son became one of the people, who advertised for an international brand with football great, Beckham and fashion icon, Naomi Campbell.

2. Sunday Are manages Wizkid

Sunday Are has been managing Nigeria superstar, Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid for decades. Their seamless operations and relationships are evident in the success that the star boy has recorded over the years in his career, both locally and internationally.

Are is the C.E.O of List Entertainment Limited, a promotional management company in Lagos, Nigeria. As the right-hand man of the Kese crooner, Are supervises Wizkid’s shows and engagements. He has been so effective over the year that the star boy once penned an appreciation note to him on his Instagram story. He disclosed that Are has been holding him down the most. Wizkid also called him not a friend but a father too.

Aside managing Wizkid, Are has been the name and brain behind so many big shows and big names in Nigeria and in the diaspora. The likes of Asa, Lagbaja, King Sunny Ade, 2face, Dbanj, Omawumi have all worked with him.

3. Asa Asika manages Davido

Asa Asika has been working with Davido for many years. He started out as Davido's manager when he was working with Storm 360, however, he split with Davido in 2013 after setting up his own record label. They renewed their friendship again in 2017, and Asa started managing the Awuke crooner under his company, Plug entertainment. The two have recorded tremendous success in the entertainment industry.

A few years ago, after the success of Timeless album, he blew his trumpet and bragged about the efforts put into the album that made it one of the most celebrated.

The man, who recently got engaged to his lover has been managing Davido's music affairs, ensuring he gets the best deals both locally and internationally, as well as ensuing his shows are top-notch.

4, Vannessa Amadi-Ogbonna manages Tiwa Savage

London born public relations expert and artist manager, Vannessa Amadi Ogbonna, is Tiwa Savage's manager. Vanessa has used her talent managing skills to promote artistes to the global stage and set them up for success. She was also the brain behind the success of campaigns of some other international stars including award wining singer, Estelle, Usher and supermodel, Naomi Campbell.

After the success of the premiere of Garri and Water film in the US, she gushed over her feat and appreciated all movie lovers.

5.Sean Okeke manages Rema

Sean Okeke is the head of operations at Jonzing World Entertainment and founder of Super Sean Media, a company that specialises in talent management, public relation services, and event creation.

Okeke is the one heading the team managing singer Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema. He has gone to a great extent to ensure that Rema's success both locally and internationally keep on soaring. Okeke has also shown that he knows his onion and have gotten recognition from Billboard as one of the few global top talents managers in the world.

