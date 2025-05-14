Enugu-based Centre for Memories - Ncheta Ndigbo hosts the Things Fall Apart Festival in honour of Chinua Achebe

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie gives the keynote address on Masculine, Feminine, Human: The Dialogue of Complements in Things Fall Apart

The week-long festival coincides with the 67th anniversary of the novel, Things Fall Apart

Things Fall Apart, a fictional book written by the legendary writer Chinua Achebe, is 67 years old. The literature text read by many was originally published on June 17, 1958.

In memory of the author and a celebration of the success recorded by the book, Enugu-based Centre for Memories - Ncheta Ndigbo has put together the inaugural edition of the Things Fall Apart Festival.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, a renowned Nigerian novelist, public intellectual and feminist, will deliver the keynote address at the festival with the theme: Masculine, Feminine, Human: The Dialogue of Complements in Things Fall Apart.

The festival's theme further invites a critical look at the harmony and tension between gender ideals in Achebe’s books, anchoring it on contemporary conversations on identity, humanity, and cultural balance.

Chimamanda would lead other creatives like storytellers, artists, poets and others in honour of the memory of pre-eminent storyteller, late Chinua Achebe, at the inaugural edition of the Things Fall Apart Festival.

The week-long cultural immersion is designed to honour Achebe’s legacy through art, performance, technology, and scholarship with a re-imagination and recreation of the Umuofia Village experience, dramatic performances and staged readings, salon conversations with cultural thought leaders and immersive tech installations.

It will also feature an art exhibition, essay competition for students in senior secondary and higher institutions and the general public, film screenings and guided memory walks.

The event, billed to be held in Enugu from June 29 to July 5, as the organisers plan to turn the annual Things Fall Apart Day celebration into a week-long celebration of activities. Currently in its fifth year, the organisers want the event to be a full-blown festival that best approximates the stature of Chinua Achebe in world literature.

It's a homecoming for Chimamanda Adichie to honour the memory of one of her greatest literary influences from Nigeria. She would also explore “the Achebean inheritance”—a powerful reflection on storytelling, cultural rootedness, and the timeless dialogue between history and identity.

Centre for Memories – Ncheta Ndigbo

The organisers, the Centre for Memories – Ncheta Ndigbo, was born out of a vision to create a world-class museum and cultural institution that serves as a leading repository of Ìgbò history, heritage, and identity in 2017. Rooted in the commitment to preserve and promote the collective memory of Ndi Ìgbò, the Centre documents and showcases the rich Ìgbò culture, traditions, and historical excellence.

Armed with the mission to build a dynamic and enduring space that curates, educates, and inspires, highlighting Ìgbò contributions to Nigeria and the world, the centre has gained national recognition and growing international acclaim for its innovative programming and dedication to historical and cultural preservation.

