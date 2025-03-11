A White lady has given a review of Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's latest work "Dream Count"

A White book reviewer on TikTok, identified as Mari, has shared her thoughts on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's new literary fiction work titled "Dream Count."

Mari, in a TikTok video, revealed it took her a month to finish reading the new book.

A White lady said Chimamanda Adichie's new book changed the way her brain works.

Mari's review of Chimamanda's "Dream Count" book

According to Mari, "Dream Count" completely changed the way her brain works, adding that it would stay with her forever.

Mari, who got an early copy of the book, said Chimamanda's latest work is a character-driven story written in a non-linear narrative and mirrors the lives of four Nigerian women.

On why the book is really special to her, Mari said it showed that women have a lot in common than what makes them different. In her words:

"Dream Count by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is a book that has completely changed the way that my brain works and would stay with me forever

"If I pronounced her name wrong, please correct me in the comments. I am not afraid to be wrong but I am just a girl.

"It took me about a month to finish this book because I took my time with it and felt that much more painful to let these four characters go..."

Mari's review of the book went thus:

"Dream Count is a story of four Nigerian women, their experiences through life, through love, through their family relationships and throughout their careers.

"It is a character-driven story. It is written in a non-linear narrative. This is why I think it is important to go through it slowly. It is so rich. You really get to sit with four of these women and you feel like you really know them.

"I wanted to hang out with them, I wanted to stand at their sides and just protect them. My favourite part of reading books like this getting to immerse myself in somebody else's story even if it is fiction.

"Ultimately, what made the story really special to me is that it was a reminder that no matter how different we all are, especially as women, there is so much more that we have in common than what makes us different..."

Mari's advice about Chimamanda's new book

For people yet to read Chimamanda's new book, Mari advised that they should check the trigger warnings, which she thought should be handled with care due to their explicit depiction in the book. Her statement in part read:

"I do think you have to take care of yourself a lot if you are reading this story.

"Please, check the trigger warnings. Those are handled with care, but they are so explicit and you feel like you are really in it..."

A White lady said it took her a month to complete reading Chimamanda Adichie's new book 'Dream Count'.

Watch her video below:

Lady's review of Chimamanda's book sparks reactions

Koffss said:

"Currently reading it and the characters are so complex - it makes reading it even more of an experience. Will definitely be reading it again."

kingrolly31 said:

"Bruhh I tried buying the book yesterday but its completely sold out everywhere please if you know any store who still has let me know."

Ikem 🫶🏽 said:

"Omg! The way you pronounced her name 😍 I’m Igbo and can’t pronounce it that well. Thank you for taking the time to learn!"

Nazz said:

"The way you pronounced that name. You're good."

Monisola said:

"As a Nigerian you did great with the name pronunciation. Currently reading it and love it so far."

Mari2000 said:

"You pronounced her name quite well."

Zerah Ugochukwu said:

"You actually pronounced her name correctly and I’m shocked."

Raine said:

"Automatically liked because you pronounced her name beautifully. Thank you for taking the time to learn it❤️."

