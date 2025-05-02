Chimamanda Adichie opens up about using surrogacy to have her twin sons, addressing public criticism and societal pressures

The author challenges the stigma surrounding fertility issues and advocates for ethical surrogacy practices

Adichie expresses no regrets and highlights the joy her children bring, hoping her story helps remove shame around non-traditional motherhood

Award-winning Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has opened up about her decision to welcome twin sons via surrogacy, addressing the public reaction, societal expectations, and the stigma surrounding non-traditional paths to motherhood.

Speaking candidly during the #WithChude Live talk hosted by media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo, Adichie explained why she chose to share her surrogacy journey despite the controversy it sparked.

She expressed her disappointment at how her personal decision was politicised online and the pressure it created for women facing similar fertility challenges.

“There are certain things you cannot hide, you cannot hide the existence of two perfect human beings. People just went off with this thing, ‘She’s 47, she’s had babies,’ and I don’t like to lie about things that can be consequential for other people," Adichie said.

Adichie revealed that when a viewer complimented her on how great she looked after having babies, she decided to be truthful rather than accept the compliment, Punch reported.

“I said, ‘Well, they were born by a surrogate,’ and apparently, I hear that there was a bit of noise about that," she explained.

While she confessed to wishing she hadn’t had to publicly discuss the matter, Adichie clarified,

"On the one hand I wished I hadn’t talked about it, but on the other hand there is no way I am going to lie and claim that I have babies that I didn’t birth myself."

Challenging fertility stigma

Adichie also addressed the wider societal stigma surrounding fertility issues, which often burden women with shame. She highlighted the pressures women face, not just in fertility struggles but in issues like fibroids or difficulty conceiving.

“There is so much shame around issues of fertility. Women are ashamed when they have fibroids, women are ashamed when they have trouble getting pregnant, and I don’t believe in that sort of shame," she remarked.

She stressed the need to remove such stigma, urging society to be more accepting and open about alternative paths to motherhood.

Defending Surrogacy Against Criticism

The renowned author also responded to critics who view surrogacy as unethical or dehumanising. She acknowledged that while surrogacy can be viewed as exploitative, it is possible to approach it ethically, Nation reported.

"They think that you cannot rent a woman’s body, they argue that it’s dehumanising. I think it can be, but I think it matters how it’s done. It can be done ethically," she said.

Addressing the contradictory views on women’s autonomy, Adichie added,

“The same people will say that a woman can do whatever she wants with her body. There’s a contradiction there… that was what all the noise was all about.”

Adichie: No regrets, only joy

Despite the backlash, Adichie said she had "zero regrets" about her decision to have children through surrogacy, emphasising the happiness and joy her twin sons have brought her life.

"I think my daughter and my babies are the greatest gifts I’ve been given, so, zero regrets," she stated.

She expressed hope that her openness would inspire other women to feel less shame about non-traditional routes to motherhood.

"I am hoping that if anything good comes out of this, it would be that more women will feel less ashamed of talking about reaching motherhood through non-traditional means," Adichie said.

She further noted that many women resort to hiding their surrogacy or adoption stories due to societal judgment.

"There are other women who have babies by surrogates but they sort of go and hide for nine months, or people who adopt babies and they go and hide because our society is so judgemental," she reflected, adding, "I don’t think that is good for anybody."

