BREAKING: Tinubu Renames University of Abuja After Yakubu Gowon, Details Emerge
- The federal government has renamed the University of Abuja after former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon
- The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said President Bola Tinubu's took this decision to honour Gowon on the occasion of his 90th birthday
- The renaming was announced on Monday, December 16, after months after Tinubu renamed The National Theatre to honour Wole Soyinka and M18 road infrastructure in the Guzape District of Abuja after renowned novelist Chinua Achebe
State House, Abuja - The federal government, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has renamed the University of Abuja, Yakubu Gowon University.
Why University of Abuja was renamed after Gowon
The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, revealed the decision to State House Correspondents on Monday, December 16, following a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu.
The renaming is in honour of Nigeria’s former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, who recently celebrated his 90th birthday.
Idris stated that the proposal will be forwarded to the National Assembly for formal approval.
Tinubu renames National Theatre after Wole Soyinka
Similarly, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu renamed the National Theatre in Iganmu, Surulere, Lagos, to the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts.
Tinubu disclosed this in a birthday tribute he personally signed, noting that it is fitting to celebrate this national treasure while he is still alive.
Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka will turn 90 on Saturday, July 13, and over 80 schools in Nigeria will celebrate the Nobel Laureate for one month.
