Grammy-nominated artist Davido has once again made a statement about his uncle, the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke

During an interview that emerged on social media, Davido was seen answering questions about the 'dancing governor.

His statement about his uncle has gone viral, with social media users sharing clips and reacting in the comment sections

Top Nigerian music star David 'Davido' Adeleke has again blown the trumpet of his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke.

It is no longer news that Davido has an amazing relationship with his father’s brother. Many have even joked that he is the singer's biological father due to their enviable relationship.

Fans reacts as Davido's comment about his uncle goes viral. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

By virtue of that, the singer takes every opportunity to speak highly of his uncle and the work he has done so far in Osun State.

Watch the video here:

How fans reacted to Davido's video

Read some reactions here:

@feargod0010 said:

"OBO we love you but I need to hear from the indigenous people. Abia State had been confirmed."

@cometh_quinci2 said:

"Other people say he is 😊so yesssss davido is definitely right."

@linus_grace52 said:

"Hmm, I need to hear from the indigenes of the state not you."

@bigmanwayz said:

"Who go talk say him mama soup no sweet…shey una expect am to talk otherwise b4?"

@tobianoace said:

"Hand wey touch my song won't know poverty, make me win❤️❤️."

@ayeni_automobiles said:

"I love you davido but sometime you dey yarn dust. Best governor we ever had for where? Wetin happen to aregbe😂."

@peedollar933 said:

"He’s trying his best but he’s not the best governor we ever had in osun."

@olayimartha said:

"Next life we go reshuffle, I wan come as Adeleke family member……The way they support each other, Omo!🥹.

Fans reacts as Davido's comment about his uncle goes viral. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

@sammiejaykennels_ said:

"I sell all breeds of dogs as my previous account got disabled!!! Here is my new account as I urge y’all to follow and patronize 🙌🙌."

@fh_phone_store said:

"Deals are still going on for both new and UK used phones 🔥🔥."

@richiewilson001 said:

"Same your uncle was the first governor and then the present one is the best the state ever had."

@omorseebeauty said:

"Davido with cho cho. Abia State Governor nor Dey shout But he workings loud. We post daily content on God Bless Africa."

@kolawole9610 said:

"On this one Davido, you are wrong."

@tallwill_ said:

"Before u go talk bad about ur uncle wey be governor before😂. Na uncle wey dey village with no money be bad uncle."

@akindele_abey said:

"No b blood line if na u nko u no go praise am 😂😂."

Video As Davido's uncle, Governor Adeleke

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Davido's uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, warmed the hearts of music lovers after he heard Davido's songs.

In the viral clip, he was seen dancing vigorously to the melodious sound while the people with him also joined him.

Fans reacted after seeing the video, and they applauded Adeleke's family for the kind of support they have been giving the singer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng