Verydarkman’s non-governmental organisation (NGO) has become a trending topic on the internet

Following the online activist’s case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), comedian Deeone made fresh claims about his NGO

The reality TV star pointed out what the EFCC officials allegedly did to VDM’s phone and car as he trailed it to his NGO money

Nigerian comedian Aderombi Adedayo Martin, aka Deeone, has alleged that Verydarkman’s NGO’s account has been tampered with.

In a video addressing critics of his social media comeback, the Big Brother Naija star claimed that VDM's NGO funds had been taken following the EFCC's financial crime petition.

Deeone makes fresh allegations about Verydarkman’s NGO’s money. Credit: @verydarkman, @efccoficial

Deeone stated that there was no way the EFCC would seize his phone and car without investigating his foundation's funds.

“Look at someone like Don Jazzy, He won’t know that they have seized the money for your NGO. If they never seize am talk. Because it not possible for barrister Deji to say that they seized phone and car without them locking that account because na financial crime," Deeone said in part.

The comedian stated that VDM must be transparent with the public about why he was arrested by the anti-graft commission.

He also attacked the outspoken TikToker for claiming that Nigeria had four arms of government: legislative, judicial, executive, and ratel movement.

The reality TV star accused VDM of manipulating his fans and followers with his personality.

Watch him talk below:

Netizens react as Deeone slams VDM

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

jojooflele said:

"Awwwww..he’s waiting patiently to hear my baby’s voice😫😫😫."

amarannetv said:

"Na woah oooo Why is this guy crying so much like this??"

blackchildsecret said:

"My bro I think at this point you need to invite EFCC by yourself and ask them these questions!"

realedwinalex wrote:

"This is how all my enemies will be restless even when no one is pursuing them in Jesus name."

itsgifted.og wrote:

"Thank God for VDM for your life ooo, even bigbrother9ja no give you this kind publicity."

largemanoflagos01 said:

"Wetin VDM do this guy?????Na.VDM matter go kpai u….can I hear a resounding Amren🙏."

diggle_masta wrote:

"God bless Deeone and keep him healthy. He is always giving facts. I love his analysis on every issue."

lagracee said:

"Ota a le ni ma dehin is this guy! May God save us from people like this amen 🙏."

iamlekelee wrote:

"Omo forget law oo…e get some kind thing wey person go talk, if you catch dem real life dem suppose chop better 🥁."

awofeso_oluwaseun001 wrote:

"@comediandeeone However, you are already aware of everything that transpired with him, so he is not required to provide any explanations to you."

unstoppable_djdan said:

"Have your president of Nigeria address you for the k**ling happening in different states you’re waiting for VDM to address you, you see you no get s*nse mumu man 😂."

olamide_ae said:

"How dem go seize NGO money ! Money that was contributed with public knowledge! Ah this guy is empty."

Deeone drags Verydarkman over his release and demands explanations. Credit: @deeonecomedian, @verydarkman

VDM's lawyer speaks on his social media comeback

Verydarkman’s lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, caught the attention of many online after he spoke about the critic.

Legit.ng reported that the online critic broke his silence on May 9 following his release from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission detention.

Deji Adeyanju mentioned what VDM went through to communicate with his fans and followers, triggering reactions online.

