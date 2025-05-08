Media personality Ossai Success has weighed in on VDM, Martins Vincent Otse's release and arrest by the EFCC

On May 2, 2025, VDM was arrested by officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

He regained his freedom on May 7, after spending six days in custody, and Ossai Success had something to say to the public about VDM's situation

Nigerian media personality, Ossai Success, who recently shared his opinion concerning 2Baba's split from his wife of 14 years, Annie, is in the news again.

The media personality touched base with the arrest and release of viral online critic VeryDarkMan, who recently got into 'trouble' with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Ossai Success shares his stance on VDM's arrest and release. Credit: @ossaioviesuccess

Source: Instagram

VDM's release ignited widespread reactions and had drawn the attention of many, including Success, who described it as a big lesson and not a victory.

According to him, this is the time the activist needs to introspect and rebrand. Ossai Success also called on his lawyer, Adedeji Adeyanju, to provide him with some guidance.

In his words:

"The arrest and release of Very Dark Man has taught him a valuable lesson. His experience has been a hard lesson, but hopefully, a transformative one. I’m relieved he’s regained freedom. It’s essential for him to reflect on his actions and consider rebranding. To his fans, this isn’t a victory but a lesson."

"Despite the outcry, he was still detained for days. Moving forward, it’s crucial to critically evaluate his actions rather than blindly supporting him. His lawyer may also need to provide guidance. Ultimately, Very Dark Man needs time to introspect and reassess his online presence. In all I am still disappointed in you guys."

See the post below:

Fans share takes on Ossai's post about VDM

Read some reactions below:

@Skizzy Ezra:

"Lest you know Mr writer, an activist is against your school of thought. The psychology behind VDMs arrest to the EFCC and other Agencies who don't like him is to see to what extent NIGERIAns can go if they unlawfully arrest their fav and of course I do."

@Beauty Awowo said:

"VDM is bigger than you spiritually, physically, materially, grammatically, individually, mentally, financially, all the lly lly you can think about."

@Chukwuweike Nwafajiokwu said:

"If dem no beat you one day, you will not enter inside."

Ossai Success shares his stance on VDM's arrest and release. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

@apeaiiterngu said:

"This arrest made VDM more popular. They made his brand to expand the more."

@emuerhirukevwetessy said:

"Lol nawa una go just dey type like say una know well well😂😂."

@Stella Ene said:

"You are enemy if progress am happy he is back from the useless efcc that they will not do their work right."

@Joy Joy said:

"Na our papa be this oo we no get another one VDM na our papa be this oo,,, The voice of the voiceless."

@kesogrin_vlog said:

"Na followers you dey find nothing else."

@Kalu Augustina said:

"VDM is doing a great work,and the voices of darkness in Nigeria cannot hold him down.Ivstandvwith VDM."

@Israel Lyt said:

"All this APC people are just useless in this country. Even one single sense no dey inside you Oga."

VDM's release spurs mixed reactions

Meanwhile, Nigerians have reacted massively to the release of VeryDarkMan, Martins Vincent Otse, following news of his release from custody.

Legit.ng had earlier recalled that the likes of Peter Obi, Sowore, Davido, and many others had lent their voices in support.

After his release, while many jubilated, some commenters expressed reservations about the audacious activist.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng