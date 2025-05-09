Nollywood actor Emeneks has reacted to VeryDarkMan’s release after his fans welcomed him home

A welcome home party was organised for the self-styled online police, and the video went viral

Emeneks’ comment about the gathering of youths for VDM trended online, and it raised mixed reactions

Nigerian actor Emeka Nwagbarocha, aka Emeneks, is making headlines over his reaction to what VeryDarkMan’s fans did.

Controversial online critic, Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, was finally released on May 7, 2025, after his arrest on May 2, 2025, when he followed his mum to a GTBank branch to resolve issues with her account.

Nigerian actor Emeneks slams the crowd at VDM's welcome home party. Photos: @emeneks, @verydarkblackman

The days that followed saw VDM’s fans taking to the streets and social media to advocate for his release. After the critic eventually regained his freedom, his fans organised a welcome home party for him.

Videos from the welcome home party that took place in Abuja saw many youths singing, dancing and making merry over VDM’s freedom.

After the party videos went viral, actor Emeneks saw them and dropped his hot take online.

The movie star was not pleased by the display, and he described it as foolishness. According to Emeka, there are a lot of foolish people per square metre in Nigeria.

He tweeted:

“We have a lot of foolish people per square meter in this country 🤦🏻‍♂️”

See his tweet below:

Reactions as Emeneks slams VDM’s fans

It did not take long for Emeka Nwagbarocha’s tweet to go viral on social media, and it drew a series of mixed reactions from Nigerians. While some of them agreed with the Nollywood star, others blasted him.

Actor Emeneks' reaction to VDM's welcome home party trends. Photos: @Verydarkblackman

Tolani5058 said:

“I agree with him 😮.”

Ammarhjulz said:

“He is right but truth is bitter.”

Soloblinkz said:

“People wey die for End Sars go think say the country don better😒.”

Jerrysmightvibes wrote:

“He’s just jealous and bitter being.”

Intentional_familyman said:

“Honestly his release was and is still worth celebrating cuz he speaks for millions of people so this very hate comment is unwise. Im not a ratel member but I do love and appreciate his works even tho he’s not perfect just like everyone of us. Mind you an injury to one is an injury to all. That’s the mindset we should have as one Nigeria.”

Patoon_7843 wrote:

“Bro is just pained cause you no fit watch and scroll I can feel the pain when he was typing that una never start to cry RATEL don take over the internet space take am play first even ur fav knows 😂.”

Hereisdammy said:

“It is utter foolishness! It’s one of the reasons why our leaders will never take us seriously. Misplaced priorities 😢.”

Grinmoore said:

“Hate won finish this one. Who know you.”

Taaatibg said:

“Shouldn't he be celebrated? How many of you can hold the government accountable as he as done. Boda pupa rest😏.”

Thekingmanofficial wrote:

“If they can go all out to protest for his release, celebrating isn’t so much of a big deal. Abi dem beg you money?”

Thriftbysweez_backup said:

“Which one be “per square meter” again 😂.”

VDM's spotted limping after release from detention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of VeryDarkMan after his release from EFCC’s detention left many fans worried.

Hours after VeryDarkMan regained his freedom, a video was posted online showing his physical condition. The muscular online critic was seen walking with his lawyer and greeting some people gathered after his release was secured.

However, what stood out from the clip was VDM’s walking steps. The online critic appeared to be limping.

