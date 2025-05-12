Nigerian singer 2baba’s alleged new wife, Honorable Natasha, reportedly has a grown son from a previous relationship

Just recently, the Edo state lawmaker posted videos online of herself playing with a young boy, and it drew the interest of netizens

Several social media users reacted after the videos went viral, and they wondered if 2baba was a stepfather

Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia aka 2baba’s new wife, Honorable Natasha Osawaru, is alleged to have a son from a previous relationship, according to reports on social media.

The Edo state lawmaker stirred the attention of Nigerians after she took to her Instagram stories to share videos of herself with a young boy.

In the clips, 2baba’s new wife, whom he allegedly married traditionally in Edo state, was seen playing with the young boy. The child was wearing what seemed to be his school uniform, as Natasha jumped around and danced with him as music played loudly in the background.

Nigerians react to videos of 2baba's new wife Honorable Natasha and her rumoured son. @honorablepsawaru, @official2baba

In one of the videos, Honorable Natasha accompanied it with a video stating that the boy is her whole world. See the clip below:

Reactions as 2baba’s wife plays with alleged son

The videos of Honorable Natasha Osawaru playing with the young boy, alleged to be her son, went viral on social media, and it raised talks about 2baba being a stepfather. Read some of their comments below:

Amyswttt said:

“It is good tuface is now a stepfather. Not just making his wives step mums.. Let him too climb the step.”

Soft_millionaire said:

“She no Dey ever stay one place 😂😂😂😂😂I Dey try to film her face well well😂.”

Smart_kids_apparel said:

“Wow this man added another responsibility to his life.”

Anosike_emmanuel_c wrote:

“She hardly stays one place why.”

Goodgirl_paul said:

“Stay one place make we know if na another face show today cos you no get one face 😂.”

Twinkle_starswholesale said:

“Why be say all this men na second ha@nd , dey they leave their wife go carry? E sure say na punishment, at least you go take responsibility of another man’s child since you no get shame again😂.”

Heavenlyfatherdaughter said:

“Imagine leaving your own family and children to go live and be taking care of another man children, no be juju.”

Expensive_itsekiri_boy wrote:

“What kind of Aba Jeans she wear so 😀😀😂😂😂 awwwwww the Son is cute sha , my love for kids 👌.”

Qualitynaijastores said:

“I thought the lady has not given birth ooo.”

Lizzy_comzy said:

“Like this now, Tuface don get 8 children omo and the Natasha girl go still wan born for him o😂😂😂😂. God abeg ooo.”

Emma_lag said:

“Oh she's a single mother.”

Fhavor22 said:

“Your son is your whole world, which world Tubaba come dey.”

Kokospecial_ wrote:

“Thank God he's now a stepfather 😂😂.”

Nigerians call 2baba stepfather as Honorable Natasha plays with rumoured son in viral videos. Photos: @official2baba, @honorablenatasha

