VeryDarkMan's elder brother turned a year older on Tuesday, May 13, and the critic chose to celebrate him in style

VeryDarkMan shared a childhood picture of himself and his elder brother while writing a birthday message to him

The social media critic's brother also shared a video, expressing gratitude to God over his new age, which stirred comments from fans and followers

It is a moment of celebration for social media critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan or VDM, as his elder brother, Mark Vincent Otse, turned a year older on Tuesday, May 13.

VeryDarkMan, who recently regained his freedom from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), celebrated his elder brother with a rare picture from their childhood.

VeryDarkMan shares a throwback picture of himself and his elder brother on his birthday. Credit: verydarkblackman/mac_avelli001

Source: Instagram

The critic also expressed his delight in having Mark as his elder brother.

Celebrating his brother, VDM wrote in a birthday message:

"World makaveli day, happy birthday mac, we came from the same womb and I am happy we did, happy birthday brother."

The screenshot of VeryDarkMan's birthday message to his elder brother is below:

VeryDarkMan warms hearts with childhood pictures of him and his elder brother. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VeryDarkMan's brother also shared a video where he expressed gratitude to God for making him witness another year.

While Mark didn’t disclose his age, he hinted that he was no longer in his twenties.

The birthday celebrant also shared a clip showing how VeryDarkMan's friend and singer, Dkokopee, celebrated him.

"Happy birthday to me, thanks to the almighty God for life……. Thanks to kokopee for this music rendition you just did, for me……#birthday #fyp #ratel @dkokopee." VeryDarkMan's brother wrote in a caption of the video he shared.

The video VeryDarkMan's elder brother shared on his birthday is below:

Fans celebrate VeryDarkMan's brother

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages from fans and well-wishers. Read the comments below:

sojistar_producer said:

"Happy Birthday sir many blessings on you this year forward."

okwydoncomedy commented:

"Happy birthday VDMB, Verydarkmanbrother more life and prosperity."

chinny4sure wrote:

"Happy Birthday dear, u share the same birthday as my daughter. Much."

vray_art1 commented:

"Happy Birthday to you boss. May God bless you and continue to keep you in good health and wealth IJN 🙏🏼. @dkokopee you bad no worry."

zitanne_fashion commented:

"Happy birthday to you bro, I wish you many more years of the mercies and protection of the Lord."

king__cnd_ wrote:

"More Goodlife bro all the best and more life has to offer stay blessed and have fu."

veek_yb commented:

"Yeso 😂VDM dey chop all the food for house na why he big pass am o no mind VDM."

baloartworld said:

"Happy birthday Big Mark …may God continue to bless you abundantly in good health Amen."

VeryDarkMan's brother gives dress code

Legit.ng recalls reporting that VeryDarkMan's brother also demanded his release from detention some days back.

The critic's elder brother shared the official dress code for 'Free VDM' protest. According to him, they will be dressed in suits, and those who want to rock native attire should do so while holding their briefcases.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng