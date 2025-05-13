Deji Adeyanju, VeryDarkMan's lawyer, shared pictures capturing the moment he was conferred with awards

The social media critic's legal representative disclosed he was conferred with awards at two different events

VeryDarkMan's lawyer's social media post also stirred a reaction from the critic as congratulatory messages poured in

Deji Adeyanju, the legal representative of social media critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has shared the moment he was conferred with awards at two different events.

VeryDarkMan's lawyer, in a post via his social media timeline, shared pictures as his evidence.

One of the pictures showed the moment Adeyanju was awarded a medal, while another showed him addressing the audience.

Deji also stated that he was awarded for his service to humanity.

"Two different events where I was conferred with awards for service to humanity," he said.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, faced criticisms after he opened up on the involvement of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, to secure the critic's release.

Adeyanju shared how Falana had made several calls to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), challenging VeryDarkMan's "unlawful arrest and detention".

This was after he publicly criticised Falana for keeping silent over VeryDarkMan's arrest.

Adeyanju also spoke on plans to take legal action against GTBank over VeryDarkMan's arrest.

Slide the post below to see the moment VeryDarkMan's lawyer was conferred with awards:

Reactions as VeryDarkMan's lawyer bags awards

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, as VeryDarkMan also reacted by liking Deji Adeyanju's post.

What VDM's lawyer said about EFCC bail

In other news via Legit.ng, Verydarkman's lawyer spoke on the bail the EFCC granted the critic.

According to Deji Adeyanju, Verydarkman was granted a 'social media bail,' as no document was received from the commission. His comments stirred reactions, leaving many of the critic's fans confused.

