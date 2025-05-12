A Nigerian youth has disclosed on social media that he and Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, were formerly neighbours in Abuja years ago

The man released old pictures taken with Verydarkman in the past and spoke about his behaviour then

Many people pointed out something they noticed about the old pictures of Verydarkman, who was recently released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Victor Sunday, a Nigerian man, has said that he and Verydarkman were formerly neighbours years back in Abuja.

Victor stated this in a Facebook post while demanding the release of the outspoken critic when he was arrested by the EFCC.

Verydarkman's former neighbour says he has always being a defender of the bullied. Photo Credit: Victor Sunday, Instagram/@verydarkblackman

Verydarkman's behaviour years ago

The man posted old pictures taken with Verydarkman in the past, saying he had always been a defender.

According to him, Verydarkman fought for the bullied then and was known as Blaq. He wrote:

"I & VDM were Neighbors those days in Abuja & the guy has always been a defender. He is someone that fights for you when you are being bullied.

"WE KNOW HIM AS BLAQ THOUGH SOCIAL CALL HIM VDM."

A man says Verydarkman was his neighbour years ago in Abuja. Photo Credit: Victor Sunday, Instagram/@verydarkblackman

Reactions trail old pictures of Verydarkman

Uyohambitious Friday Realitytv said:

"Mr Presido you and singlet na 5 n 6....na to customize Better expensive singlet for my president de hungry me 🙏🙏🙏."

James Ibangs said:

"That's my Nigerian president come 2027..Ratel political Party... Ratels family please let's move this motion..."

Amaka Ohuakanwa said:

"My president don like singlet since o, people wey dey show VDM wickedness shae una don see say no be today him don start to help people."

Keleyon Offong said:

"Omo then this guy no too tall..o."

Blessed Tari said:

"He likes wearing singlet long time ago, and those beeds too, vdm is for a reason, God bless him continually 🙏🙏."

Ohiare Grace Maryam said:

"I dey imagine VDM stubbornness for kid ooo chai his parents try for the training both mum and dad."

Sunday S Gagara said:

"So e don tey wey him dey wear singlet and him African necklace, earnestly VDM is promising no two ways about it."

Lee Ya Su said:

"VDM is the major example of never judge a man by their appearance but upstairs🧠💯."

