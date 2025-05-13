Davido pledges full allegiance to the US in a viral Instagram comment days after a political endorsement by Ben Murray-Bruce

Nigerian music superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has stirred reactions online after he publicly declared his allegiance to the United States of America.

The Unavailable crooner dropped the comment under the Instagram post of popular media personality, Tunde Ednut, who had just announced that he is now a US citizen. In response to the celebratory post, Davido wrote:

“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.”

Tunde Ednut, clearly excited, responded with, “@davido FELLOW CITIZEN, I LOVE YOU OBO!!!”

The comment section quickly became lively, as fans of the singer debated the meaning behind Davido’s pledge.

While some saw it as a lighthearted show of support, others questioned his patriotism, especially in light of recent political discussions.

Loyalty to US after Osun gov talks

Just days earlier, former senator Ben Murray-Bruce had publicly endorsed Davido for a political future, suggesting that the singer could one day become the Governor of Osun State.

Bruce highlighted the Adeleke family’s strong political background and Davido’s influence on Nigeria’s youth as major reasons for the endorsement.

Davido, who was born in Atlanta, Georgia, is a dual citizen of Nigeria and the US. He has often spoken about his American background and regularly travels between the two countries.

Fans react to Davido’s US allegiance comment

The singer’s comment sparked a wave of mixed responses on social media. While many joked about the state of Nigeria, others were more reflective:

@cent_kennedysaid:

“Celebrating another man's property... Nigeria do this one, failed country. After they'll say you're demarketing the country. Even when you market the country, shishi no drop.”

@russell_n89 wrote:

“Watch one person from Abule Egba or Ijebu Igbo ranting now.”

@ariyike_xx added commented:

“This country tire everybody. Even Davido don choose peace of mind over patriotism.”

@chubby_ceo noted:

“Let’s be honest, if you had the chance, won’t you do the same?”

@thelasgidi_guy stated:

“Na why e dey smile steady. US citizenship sweet pass Asun for Lekki.”

@zubbyofficial wrote:

“Yet we go still vote for am if he run for governor. Man too loved.”

Davido speaks on friendship with Hushpuppi

Legit.ng meanwhile earlier reported that Davido opened up about his relationship with the convicted felon Hushpuppi.

According to the singer, Hushpuppi is his friend, but he never really knew what he was into, which got him arrested.

He, however, acknowledged that the convicted felon lived a good life.

