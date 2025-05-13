Nigerian socialite and celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, is now an American citizen to the joy of fans

On May 12, 2025, the public figure who also received a special award from the US president shared the good news online

Many social media users, including Tunde Ednut’s celebrity friends reacted to the good news online

Nigerian celebrity blogger Tunde Olaoluwa Adekunle, aka Tunde Ednut, is now an American citizen.

The public figure took to his official Instagram page on May 12, 2025, to announce the great news to his over four million followers.

To celebrate the special occasion, Tunde Ednut posted a series of photos of himself dressed in America’s official colours of blue and red, posing in front of the US flag while holding up his American passport.

Not stopping there, Tunde Ednut revealed that he not only became an American citizen but also received a special recognition award from the US president. The celebrity blogger showed off the Lifetime Achievement Award he got from ex-president Joe Biden and acknowledged that he was blessed.

He wrote:

“Congratulations to me!!! Not just a Citizen Oo! I also got recognition from the President of America 🇺🇸. I am highly honored and blessed.”

See Tunde Ednut’s post below:

Reactions as Tunde Ednut becomes American citizen

News of Tunde Ednut becoming an American citizen spread on social media, and many fans trooped to his page to congratulate him. Top singers Davido and Tiwa Savage also shared their well-wishes while other netizens expressed hope that the celebrity blogger would now be able to visit Nigeria:

Tiwasavage said:

“Huge congratulations 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙌🏽 but na wa o, this one that you are now handsome like this in these pictures… na AI 😒.”

Cubana_chiefpriest said:

“Chai my man 🙌.”

Destinyetikoofficial said:

“Congratulations king tunde 👑.”

Nkechiblessingsunday wrote:

“Big big congratulations 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻.”

Davido said:

“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

Daveplayblogger wrote:

“Big Congratulations 💙 God Bless Africa, Sorry America.”

Iamdrrommel said:

“This is very big 👏.”

Iya_silifa wrote:

“You and my brother got your citizenship same day , I have been waiting for you to post it, because you snapped a picture with him. congratulations for your recognition awards.”

Vive_isabella said:

“E reach to celebrate.”

_cherii_coco said:

“Say whatever you like but this right here is a big achievement 😍.”

Ifythereano said:

“Why do people celebrate becoming another country citizen? I really do not understand.”

Hameedahadayi said:

“At least he can visit Nigeria for his birthday now🤣😂!!!but wait apart from blogging what job does he do??? Does he have any job apart from collecting money from yahoo boys.”

Crown_thecook said:

“Now he can come to Nigeria 😂😂😂.”

Tunde Ednut bags recognition from US county

Meanwhile, in January 2025, Legit.ng reported that Tunde Ednut was honoured with a Certificate of Recognition, and accolades poured in.

The popular Instagram personality, who marked his birthday on Monday, January 20, shared a video of himself receiving the certificate from Prince George's County, Maryland, the largest predominantly Black county in the U.S.

The County Council commended Ednut for his steadfast commitment to justice, advocacy for the voiceless, and relentless efforts to raise awareness about issues affecting the African diaspora and beyond.

