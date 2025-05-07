Davido shared a post about what he used the first N20 million he received from an endorsement deal

In his message, he stated that he gave his manager his own percentage and revealed the person he spent the rest with

Fans were left speechless after seeing the post and shared their strong opinions about his behaviour

Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has wowed his fans with a post on his Instagram story.

In the post, he was seen reading a script with a blue cover. The music star, who celebrated his wife’s birthday a few days ago, shared a short message with his fans.

Davido speaks about his adventure with cousin at Eko Hotel. Photo crdit@davido/@b-red

Source: Instagram

According to him, the first money he received from an endorsement deal was N20 million. He revealed that he lavishly spent the money by going to Eko Hotel and Suites, where he rented an entire floor with his cousin, Adebayo Adeleke, aka B-Red.

Davido speaks on what he did with his cousin, B-Red. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Davido shares more details about his spending

In the post, the "Awuke" crooner also mentioned buying a car known as a Camaro, which he drove to Eko Hotel and Suites with his cousin, B-Red.

Davido also stated that he gave his manager a percentage of the N20 million, though he didn't disclose the amount.

Davido further shared that he and B-Red stayed at Eko Hotel after paying for an entire floor for one week. Once the money was spent, they left.

Recall that Davido is known for lavishly spending on luxury items, especially cars. Last year, he bought an electric Rolls-Royce Spectre, which was shipped to Nigeria.

He also gifted his wife a G-Wagon for her 30th birthday, which took place last week.

See the post here:

Reactions trail post by Davido

Netizens shared their take after seeing the post made by the singer. Here are comments about it below:

@slimlaylow commented:

"Very big financial mistake my idolo."

@prayer_4747 shared:

"Because you know say nor be money when u day find to better ur life be that, family funds day."

@royalson.41 wrote:

"He get hope say family wealth go later reach am na why he lavish. My kind of background no fit lavish 20m. I go just kpai"

@f8warrihobaby stated:

"Na that one week, nai him take sleep Sophie Momodu with Imade belle. na wa for Davido sha"

@flexzy_b._ stated:

"Make geh geh no see this thing o, he go talk and knock our idolo oo."

@riaz_kitchen reacted:

"Zero regrets, he’s still living and eating, big man's pikin May such money fidn all of use in Jesu name, Amen."

Davido meets with creators of Dodo dance

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Grammy Award nominee was sighted dancing with the creator of Dodo dance in a viral video.

In the clip, he joined them to show some dance moves as they all danced excited to Davido's song.

The way he danced in the recording became a subject of admiration from his fans, who reacted in the comment section.

