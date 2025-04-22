Nigerian singer Davido has opened up about his relationship with convicted socialite, Hushpuppi during a recent interview

The 30BG boss gave a little detail about when Hushpuppi would be released from jail and regain his freedom

Davido’s disclosure about Hushpuppi went viral on social media, and it raised a series of mixed feelings from netizens

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, shared that when Hushpuppi is finally released from US prison,

The Nigerian socialite and convicted felon, whose real name is Ramon Abbas, was arrested in Dubai in June 2020 and was extradited to America, where he was eventually sentenced to federal prison in 2022.

In a recent interview on the Bagfuel podcast, Davido spoke about his relationship with Hushpuppi. According to the 30bg boss, Hushpuppi is his friend, but he never really knew what he was into, which got him arrested. Davido, however, acknowledged that the convicted felon lived a good life.

Nigerians react as Davido denies what Hushpuppi was doing before getting arrested. Photos: @davido, @celebslovedavido_, @hushpuppi_fan_page

In his words:

“My prayers go out to him, he’s my friend. I just used to see him around and I never really knew what he was doing but he lived a good life.”

Also, during the interview, Davido explained that he had remained in contact with Hushpuppi. The singer also shared when he was going to be released. OBO said:

“I’ve been talking to him too, he’s coming out soon. He lived life.”

Davido however, added that living life was not worth being locked up in jail as he refused to make excuses for Hushpuppi. The 30bg boss also added that some people are happy with enjoying their lives for a few years and enjoying the consequences later.

Nigerians react as Davido speaks about friendship with Hushpuppi. Photo: hushpuppi_fan_page

In his words:

“Some people are happy to ball for five years and that’s it. In Nigeria we say, e get suffer wey you go suffer, that is you go through some hardships that you’re like ‘let me ball for two years and I’m good’.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Davido says when Hushpuppi would be released

Davido’s interview which he spoke on his friendship with Hushpuppi as well as when the convicted felon would be released from jail, was met with mixed feelings from Nigerians. While some of them praised OBO for admitting Hushpuppi is his friend, others condemned him for having such a friend:

Sammycruzz1 said:

“Baba really miss hush puppy ❤️.”

Adeyanju_af wrote:

“This uncle talks too much 😢😢.”

Lucid_energy7 said:

“Like the fact he didn't deny they were friends he was real for that.”

Amarakwue_emmanuel wrote:

“Davido don lie say e no know say na big yahoo boy be that.”

Oraclegodwayne said:

“Show me ur friend…….”

Phranklin26 said:

“They all unfollowed him when he got arrested whenever he comes out now they will want to ball with him again... Fake friends everywhere.”

Tumizgotbanned wrote:

“Make this boi shxtup 😂😂😂ur mouth too dey leak.”

Inentmedia said:

“Make Dem release ham Na E don do.”

Dejavumgmt said:

“He didn't suffer for him to throw his life away. He had money to travel to Malaysia and Dubai, that's not poor.”

