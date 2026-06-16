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OAU Begins 2026 Post-UTME/DE Registration, Releases Screening Guidelines, Fees, and Deadline
Education

OAU Begins 2026 Post-UTME/DE Registration, Releases Screening Guidelines, Fees, and Deadline

by  Ololade Olatimehin
3 min read
  • OAU has opened 2026 Post-UTME and Direct Entry registration for eligible candidates seeking admission
  • The university has set a N2,000 screening fee, eligibility cut-off, and detailed application procedure for applicants
  • Screening exercise has been scheduled for September 1 to 5, with physical verification and strict document checks

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The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has opened its admission screening registration for the 2026 academic session.

The notice, signed by K. A. Bakare, Registrar and Secretary to Council, was shared on X on Tuesday, June 16.

OAU opens 2026 Post-UTME/DE registration with strict screening rules and deadlines
Candidates begin registration as OAU releases 2026 Post-UTME details. Photo: X/Official_ACJOAU
Source: UGC

The university announced that the process covers both UTME and Direct Entry candidates who meet its requirements.

Eligibility for screening, registration dates and fee

According to the statement, the exercise is for candidates who selected OAU as their first choice in the 2026 UTME, scored 200 and above, as well as Direct Entry applicants who meet the requirements.

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OAU added that only qualified candidates will be allowed to participate in the screening exercise.

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JAMB announces release of 2026 UTME mop-up results

Registration for the Post-UTME screening begins on Tuesday, June 16, and will close on Friday, August 14, 2026. The institution fixed the screening fee at ₦2,000, excluding possible portal charges.

How to apply

To apply, candidates are expected to visit the university’s admission portal and select “Verify your Details” using their JAMB registration number, email address, and phone number. Once verified, applicants are to proceed with payment through card, bank transfer, USSD, or bank deposit.

After successful payment, login details will be sent to applicants’ email addresses. Candidates who do not receive their login details are advised to return to the portal and confirm payment using their JAMB number or email.

Applicants are then required to log in using their JAMB registration number as username and complete the application form under the “My Application” section before submission.

Screening and key instructions

The university stated that all applicants will undergo physical screening at designated centres. Candidates are expected to check their screening schedule on the admission portal starting from Monday, August 24, 2026.

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Admission race begins as OAU launches 2026 screening portal for applicants
OAU sets ₦2,000 fee, deadlines, and guidelines for 2026 admission screening. Photo: Official_ACJOAU
Source: Twitter

The screening exercise is scheduled to be held between September 1 and September 5, 2026.

The university warned that any applicant who submits false details or uploads incorrect documents “will automatically be disqualified.”

It also stressed that the university does not encourage the use of admission agents.

“Applicants should note that OAU does not endorse or encourage candidates to patronize POST-UTME or admission agents,” the statement read.

Full admission guidelines for UTME, Direct Entry, foreign candidates, and persons with disabilities are available on the university portal.

Enquiries are to be directed to postutme2026@oauife.edu.ng

UNILAG announces strict 2026 post-UTME rules

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the University of Lagos opened its 2026/2027 Post-UTME registration. It fixed application dates from June 15 to July 8, alongside eligibility requirements for UTME candidates.

Read also

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The institution said only applicants who chose UNILAG as first choice and scored 200 and above qualify. It added that age limit, O’level credits, and result uploads on JAMB CAPS are compulsory.

While outlining ₦2,000 screening and ₦3,500 application fees, it warned that candidates must participate in the online aptitude test and comply with all registration steps to avoid disqualification.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ololade Olatimehin avatar

Ololade Olatimehin (Editorial Assistant) Olatimehin Ololade is a seasoned communications expert with over 7 years of experience, skilled in content creation, team leadership, and strategic communications, with a proven track record of success in driving engagement and growth. Spearheaded editorial operations, earning two promotions within 2 years (Giantability Media Network). Currently an Editorial Assistant at Legit.ng. She holds a B.Sc. and an M.Sc. in Mass Communication from UNILAG and NOUN, respectively. Contact me at Olatimehin.ololade@corp.legit.ng

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