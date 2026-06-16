Rafael Benitez says Victor Osimhen is among the biggest stars missing from the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The former Liverpool and Real Madrid manager believes the Nigerian striker adds quality to any competition

Benitez also tipped France, Spain and Morocco among the teams to watch in the tournament

Former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Napoli manager Rafael Benitez has admitted that the absence of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has taken something away from the quality of the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Spanish tactician, who coached Napoli before Osimhen arrived in Italy, named the Galatasaray forward among the elite players he wished were present at the tournament taking place in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Victor Osimhen during the Africa Cup Of Nations Semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. Photo by Torbjorn Tande

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria failed to secure qualification for the World Cup after an underwhelming campaign, meaning Osimhen has now missed back-to-back editions following the Super Eagles' absence from Qatar 2022.

Widely regarded as one of Africa's finest forwards, the 27-year-old has continued to impress in Europe and recently enjoyed another productive season with Turkish champions Galatasaray.

Benitez names Osimhen among biggest absentees

Speaking to Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport, Benitez was asked which players he would miss most at the tournament.

The 65-year-old immediately mentioned several stars whose absence diminished the FIFA World Cup, with Osimhen making his shortlist despite the Nigerian never having played at the event.

He said:

"That's an easy one. Kvaratskhelia comes to mind first, and then Osimhen too, not only because Napoli holds a special place in my heart. I would also add Zielinski and Lewandowski, who is one of the greatest players ever."

The comments underline the esteem in which the former Lille striker is held across Europe.

Since helping Napoli win the Serie A title in 2023, Osimhen has established himself as one of the most feared attackers in world football thanks to his pace, aerial ability and eye for goal.

Nigeria's forward Victor Osimhen during the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 match against Algeria in Morocco. Photo by Paul ELLIS

Source: Getty Images

Benitez tips favourites for World Cup glory

The former Champions League-winning coach also offered his verdict on the teams most capable of lifting the trophy.

According to him, France possesses incredible depth in attack, while Spain's blend of youth and experience makes them another serious contender.

Benitez said:

"France have an impressive amount of talent. They have even left some players at home, which is incredible. Dembélé, Barcola, Doué, Thuram, Olise and Mbappé are all outstanding."

He added:

"Spain are similar because they have Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, plus a fantastic midfield with Pedri and Rodri. You also cannot ignore Germany because history matters, and England have players like Bellingham, Saka, Gordon and Rice."

The Spaniard admitted that Italy's failure to qualify remains painful for football lovers.

"I will miss Italy greatly, both personally and for international football. It is a wound for anyone who loves the game," he said.

Benitez backs Morocco and Senegal

While many have focused on Europe, Benitez insisted that South America and Africa also possess teams capable of surprising the world.

The former Newcastle manager highlighted Argentina and Brazil but also singled out Morocco and Senegal.

He said:

"Morocco immediately comes to mind. Norway, with Haaland and Odegaard, is interesting. But what about Senegal with my Koulibaly? You also cannot overlook the Netherlands, Portugal and even the Asian teams like Japan."

According to the BBC, Morocco became the first African country to reach a World Cup semi-final in Qatar four years ago, while Senegal have consistently established themselves among the continent's strongest sides.

Osimhen wants Lookman at Galatasaray

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen has urged fellow Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman to consider joining Galatasaray this summer.

The Turkish champions are believed to be interested in signing the reigning African Footballer of the Year, with Osimhen said to be playing an active role in convincing his international teammate to move to Istanbul.

Source: Legit.ng