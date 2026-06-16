Footballer Michael Dome-Bemwin has been charged with fraud after allegedly leaving restaurants without paying bills

One of the claims involves two shots of premium Japanese whisky valued at £2,047 (about ₦3.6 million)

The 29-year-old former Brentwood Town striker denies all six charges and is set to stand trial in December 2026

A London-based footballer has appeared in court facing fraud charges after allegedly walking out of multiple restaurants without paying for meals and drinks, including a whisky bill reportedly worth more than ₦3.6 million.

Michael Dome-Bemwin who most recently played for Greengate District FC in England’s lower leagues, is accused of a series of “dine-and-dash” incidents across upscale areas of London, including Westminster, Kensington, and Chelsea.

Prosecutors allege that Michael Dome-Bemwin failed to pay for food and drinks on six separate occasions, with the unpaid bills totalling over ₦3.6 million. Photo by Jonathan Brady

Source: Getty Images

According to the Metro, prosecutors say the alleged offences took place between January 29 and April 23 and involved unpaid bills at several restaurants and bars.

Court documents outline multiple incidents where Dome-Bemwin allegedly failed to settle restaurant bills after dining and drinking.

The most striking claim involves two shots of Yamazaki malt whisky valued at £2,047, roughly ₦3.6 million.

Other alleged unpaid charges include £356.60 for whisky and bottled water, £70 for seven pints of lager, and £408.65 for a fine dining meal.

Additional unpaid restaurant tabs of £362.25 and £278.30 were also listed as part of the six charges brought against the 29-year-old forward.

The scale and variety of the alleged bills have drawn attention, particularly the premium whisky order, which stands out as the most expensive item in the case.

Dome-Bemwin denies charges in court trial

During a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, Dome-Bemwin confirmed his identity but denied all six charges brought against him, NDTV reports.

His lawyer told the court that while the player accepts being present at the venues, he has “very little recollection of the incidents.”

The case also drew a light moment in court when District Judge Briony Clarke reacted to the whisky bill claim, saying, “I would have to make a note of that venue to make sure I don't go… Remarkable!”

Dome-Bemwin was granted bail and is scheduled to stand trial on December 7, 2026.

Dome-Bemwin’s career path in English football

Dome-Bemwin’s football career has largely been spent in England’s non-league system, where he has played for a long list of clubs including Braintree Town, Brentwood Town, Lewes, Whitehawk, Enfield Town, Harrow Borough, Weymouth, Ashford United, Clapton, Park View, and Margate.

Michael Dome-Bemwin has played for several non-league clubs during his career, including Braintree Town, Brentwood Town, and Lewes FC. Photo credit: Lewes FC

Source: UGC

His most recent club, Greengate District FC, competes in the Essex Alliance Football League Senior Division, which sits in the 11th tier of English football.

While the case continues, the allegations have already sparked attention due to the unusual nature of the charges and the high-end dining and drink costs involved.

The court will revisit the matter when the trial begins next year.

Police arrest ex-Arsenal star Sterling

In another development, Legit.ng reported that former Arsenal star Raheem Sterling was arrested following an incident on the M3 motorway.

The former England international is alleged to have crashed his Lamborghini before being stopped by police at around 9am.

Source: Legit.ng