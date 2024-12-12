Actor Femi Adebayo appreciated everyone who put effort into ensuring that his latest movie, Seven Doors, was a success

During the movie premiere in Lagos, he thanked the actors who featured in the movie and his family members who supported him

He shared what veteran Fuji musician K1 did for him and appreciated him specially for being of help to him

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Femi Adebayo-Salami has shared how veteran Fuji singer Wasiu Ayinde, aka K1, was supportive when he shot his latest movie Seven Doors.

He noted that the music star fed 200 members of his movie team at his resort, and he was deeply grateful for his kindness. Femi said they ate, drank, and had fun while shooting the movie.

Femi Adebayo appreciates K1 for feeding 200 members of his movie team. Image credit: @femiadebayosalami, @k1deultimate

According to Femi, the production of his movie was stressful and the post-production stage was more challenging. He took time to thank those who featured in the movie, including Chioma Akpotha, Jide Kosoko, Muyiwa Ademola, Fausat Balogun aka Madam Saje, among others.

The filmmaker also appreciated his wife, children, and other members of his family, including his father and veteran actor Adebayo Salami, aka Oga Bello. The former first lady of his state, Mrs Omolewa Ahmed, was not left out as he thanked her for her support.

In addition, a representative of the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, also graced Seven Doors movie premiere on Wednesday, December 11, 2024. Other celebs in attendance included Iyabo Ojo, Gbenga Adeyinka, Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi, Odunlade Adekola, and Kunle Afolayan, among others.

Watch Femi's video below:

Reactions to Femi Adebayo's appreciation speech

Check out some of the reactions to Femi Adebayo's appreciation speech below:

@idowumojiradefunmilayo:

"Congratulations, But Femi let be in YouTube also we are in well Minister in Baltimore."

@ayobola_yargiwa:

"Congratulations but brother Femi ema consider awa ti diaspora naa. Why only on netflixnaija?"

@_mamatee__:

"Congratulations sir."

@olorunkemiadetoro:

"Congratulations."

