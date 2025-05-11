Seven Doors' stars Femi Adebayo and Chioma Chukwuka have reacted to their major win at the 2025 AMVCA Awards in Lagos

While Femi shared a video from the awards night, Chioma Chukwuka got emotional as she celebrated her win

Legit.ng reported that Femi Adebayo won Best Lead Actor while Chioma Chukwuka won Best Lead Actress for their roles in Seven Doors

Nollywood hit movie Seven Doors was one of the many projects that received recognition at the 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) in Lagos, on Saturday, May 10.

Seven Doors won two of the most coveted awards, Best Lead Actor (Femi Adebayo) and Best Lead Actress (Chioma Chukwuka), making it one of the standout movies of the year.

The movie, jointly directed by Femi Adebayo, Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo, tells the story of King Adedunjoye, a reluctant king whose reign is haunted by a generational curse.

For him to break the curse, he must marry six more wives, thus opening ‘seven doors’, despite his deep love for his wife, Amaka.

Femi Adebayo reacts to Best Actor win

In reaction, Femi Adebayo shared a video showing the moment he was presented with the 'Best Lead Actor' award at the AMVCA.

A clip captured him getting emotional before being led away by his colleagues.

"The actor truly deserved award and I'm deeply grateful for this moment with every fibre of my being... the real reason for my breakdown is known only to me and Allah. BIG THANK YOU EVERYONE THAT CONTRIBUTED TO THIS UNFORGETTABLE MOMENT."

The video showing the moment Femi Adebayo won the Best Lead Actor at the AMVCA is below:

Chioma Chukwuka shed tears over win

Chioma Chukwuka shared a video of her shedding tears as she reacted to her 'Best Lead Actress' award at the AMVCA.

"THANK YOU JESUS !!! Words really fail me ! AMVCA BEST ACTRESS 2025," she wrote in the video caption.

The video of Chioma Chukwuka reacting to her Best Lead Actress award at the AMVCA is below:

Celebs, fans react to Chioma Chukwuka's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as fans and popular celebrities pen congratulatory messages to Chioma Chukwuka. Read the comments below:

iniedo said:

"A huge congratulations to you chy."

peggyovire commented:

"Awwww sis. Congratulations you deserve more."

ekene_umenwa reacted:

"You deserve it ohhhhhhh congratulations congratulations congratulations."

treasuredanielz commented:

"Oh my goodness Chi you brought it home! Congratulations proudly so."

yourfairycoach commented:

"Chioma I follow you cry ooo ! You’re an actor!!!!! You Dey act bikooo! That role you played as Chike’s mother can never be forgotten! (Can’t remember the name of the movie) Inwero part two!!!! You are good in your craft! It’s your time and your turn."

yourfairycoach reacted:

"Congratulations Nne! Well deservedddddd! It’s been a long time coming."

Liquorose, Prince win AMVCA best dressed

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Liquorose and Prince were named the best-dressed AMVCA 2025.

While Liquorose spotted an outfit displaying the Yoruba culture, Prince rocked an attire paying respect to the Oba of Benin. The pair also received N1 million each as gifts.

