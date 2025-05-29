A viral clip shows Iyabo Ojo, Chioma Goodhair gently placing dollar bills in a box instead of spraying them, stirring debate

Iyabo Ojo's subtle gesture is seen by many as a smart response following her run-in with authorities

Fans hail the couple’s classy celebration, but question Nigeria’s restrictions on cash spraying

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and celebrity fashion mogul Chioma Goodhair turned heads at the grand finale of the JP25 wedding celebration in Tanzania — but not for their outfits this time.

A trending video from the exotic event showed the stylish duo approach the stage holding fresh dollar bills, but unlike what many were expecting, they didn’t fling the cash in the air.

Instead, the actress and Chioma calmly bent down and dropped the bills one after the other into a transparent box placed on the stage — a far cry from the lavish naira spraying witnessed during the Lagos leg of the celebration, which had caused major buzz.

After EFCC's invite, Iyabo Ojo changes tactics in Tanzania. Photos: @iyaboojofespris/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The move didn’t go unnoticed.

Many social media users quickly linked it to Iyabo Ojo’s reported invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over Naira abuse during the Lagos ceremony.

The popular actress had come under fire days earlier for allegedly violating currency-handling laws by publicly spraying money.

This more reserved move in Tanzania has now been seen by many as a clever way to avoid further controversies, while still participating in the cultural money-gifting aspect of weddings.

See the video here:

Social media reactions:

Netizens reacted to the video. Legit.ng compiled the reactions here:

@rita__don stated:

“So in Tanzania you can’t spray money too? Lovely wedding sha.”

@stylishnene01 reacted:

“Nigerian govt just makes rules to make citizens unhappy. Free us from this box-style abeg.”

@novuyonovangwenya commented:

“Wow, beautiful mama right there. Exquisite and brilliant in every way.”

@yall_meet_remivibe reacted:

“Big sis like Chioma Goodhair, bless you my queen mother. You too sabi.”

@its_kween_kay opined:

"EFCC really humble some of our celebs. See packaging money like offering but it’s smart o!"

@africanbarbie_xo said:

"Iyabo don learn lesson sharp sharp. Nobody wants another EFCC invite abeg."

@benson_gram wrote:

"Lowkey this is how it should be done. No need to scatter floor with money to show love."

@queen_tima stated:

"From spraying naira to dropping dollars respectfully. I love the growth ."

@officialkingdrey wrote:

"Nigerians with cruise! They turned the stage to donation box after EFCC shook body ."

@realbettybliss commented:

"To be honest, this looked more classy than the usual spraying. Plus, you stay out of trouble too."

After EFCC's invite, Iyabo Ojo changes tactics in Tanzania. Photos: @iyaboojofespris/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo and bouncer drama at JP25

Legit.ng reported that a small drama unfolded recently at Iyabo Ojo’s daughter’s wedding, and her reaction quickly became a trending topic.

In a now-viral clip, Queen Mother was seen dancing excitedly on stage when two bouncers approached her.

They attempted to whisk her away from the stage, but another bouncer intervened to caution them and tried to emphasise Iyabo Ojo’s identity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng