Pastor David Adeoye, the founder of Royalty Christian Center and stepdad to 2Baba's son Nino has celebrated his birthday

Nino just turned 18 and the clergy showered prayers on him while showing off the fun time they had together

He made a video collage and proclaimed his love for him while calling him son and praising his talent

Nino Idibia, singer 2Baba's son is 18 and his step father, Pastor David Adeoye, founder of Royalty Christian Center cannot keep calm about it.

He took to social media to celebrate the guy who graduated from secondary school in 2023.

Adeoye made a video collage of the time he has spent with Nino and wrote a lengthy caption with it.

2Baba's son's step father celebrates him on 18th birthday. Phot credit @davidoadeoye/@official2baba

Source: Instagram

In the message, he wished him a happy birthday as he prayed that God would open a new chapter of favour unto him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The clergy also prayed that the will of God would be made manifest in his life. He also stated how much he loved him Nino who was inducted as social prefect in 2022.

See the post here:

Fans react to the video posted by the clergy

Reactions have trailed the recording of the birthday wish to 2Baba's son. Here are some of the comments below:

@bkchopscakezandboxes:

"Happy birthday Nino

@anita_okojie:

"Happy special birthday Nino."

@amarachichile9:

"Your an amazing dad sir.'

@ritanimeaku:

"Happy birthday Ninofabulous. You’re made for exploits."

@eseentials_place_:

"Happy birthday to him .May God bless you sir you are simply Amazing."

@oluremisan':

"Happy birthday Nino ,more graceful years ahead."

@purist_ogboi:

"Happy birthday young king . May the Lord bless you, keep, and continually make his face shine upon you and be very gracious to you."

@psttundeafe':

"Happy Birthday to this great man. You are resoundingly blessed in Jesus name."

@25billiondollars:

"This is so amazing."

@iskemeralds:

"A dad so rare, God bless you and yours Sir."

Nino, 2Baba's son embraces music

Legit. ng had reported that Nino, the first son of 2Baba had shown interest in the career that brought his father into the limelight.

The kid star showed interest in rap music even though his father is an Afro-pop singer. He also started playing the saxophone when he was nine years old

He performed in his school before he graduated.

Source: Legit.ng