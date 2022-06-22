Singer 2baba’s baby mama, Sunmbo Adeoye, has taken to social media in celebration of their son Nino’s recent achievement

Sunmbo announced that the young man was inducted into his first leadership role as a social prefect in his school

2baba wasn’t spotted in the photos shared by his baby mama but her husband was present to show support for Nino

Nino Idibia, 2baba’s son with former partner Sunmbo Adeoye, was recently celebrated by his mother and stepfather following an impressive achievement.

The singer’s baby mama took to Instagram announcing that Nino was inducted into his first leadership role as social prefect in his school.

The proud mum pointed out her confidence in the values that have been instilled in Nino despite “horrible things” trending among young minds in the country.

"The values we have instilled into him over the years, gives me great hope that amidst the horrible things currently trending and happening amongst teenagers, adolescence and young adults in Nigeria, he will show forth the light and spread his own quota to positively influence young people within his school."

Sunmbo equally shared pictures from the ceremony showing her, the young man and his stepfather together.

Congratulatory messages pour in

annieidibia1 said:

"Fabulous Big Congrats Son Weldon Mama."

askdamz said:

"Congratulations . Nino is for signs and wonders!! His impact will be felt beyond the school walls."

ankaramii said:

"My darling Nino. Love you so much. God bless you dear. Congrats Sunmbo."

blessingstimidi said:

"Congratulations Maama. He is set aside for signs and wonders. He will do exploits. He will always make you proud. God bless you Nino Wonder."

yourbabyandu said:

"Congratulations Nino, Your name will be heard beyond your school walls for great impact. Tremendous heights in Jesus' name."

coachnancynnadi said:

"Congratulations ma and sir. May God continually increase him with more wisdom and understanding in Jesus name amen ."

