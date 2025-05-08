Okey Bakassi and Nobert Young’s comic skit at the AMVCA Night of Icons drew loud cheers as they played a suitor and father in a mock marriage proposal

Okey Bakassi, who is a traditional ruler in Imo state, showed his versatility on stage in a white kaftan

The 11th AMVCA, which celebrates Africa’s best screen stars, will hold at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos on Sunday, May 11, 2025

It was a night to remember at the AMVCA Night of Icons, where glitz, nostalgia, and hearty laughter filled the air in honour of Africa’s cinema legends.

The star-studded gathering, which precedes the 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), was held on Wednesday, April 7, 2025, in Lagos

The main award ceremony, which is expected to bring together veterans and rising stars, will be held at Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos on Friday, May 11, 2025.

One of the most talked-about moments of the evening was a hilarious stage performance by veteran actor Nobert Young and ace comedian Okey Bakassi, now also the traditional ruler of Umuihuocha in Imo state.

He was coronated in a lavish ceremony held in the community recently.

Dressed in a crisp white kaftan and traditional hat, Okey Bakassi took on the role of a well-meaning suitor visiting Nobert Young’s home to seek his daughter's hand in marriage.

What followed was a brilliantly delivered comedy skit that had guests roaring with laughter, turning the venue into a temporary theatre of light-hearted drama.

The playful banter between the two icons reminded many of their rich history in Nigeria’s film and television space, while also showcasing how storytelling can still evoke joy in the simplest forms.

For many guests at the event, the performance was a beautiful throwback to the golden days of Nollywood and the African movie industry in general.

It is believed that Wednesday's event was a perfect warm-up to Sunday’s main event.

More excitement ahead

Meanwhile, anticipation continues to build as fans gear up for the grand AMVCA finale. Films like Femi Adebayo’s ‘Seven Doors’, Lateef Adedimeji’s ‘Lisabi: The Uprising’, and Robert Peters’ ‘Skeleton Coast’ are among those tipped for big wins.

Leading the pack in the acting categories are Adedimeji Lateef, Chioma Chukwuka, and Uzor Arukwe, fondly dubbed "Odogwu Paranran" by fans.

There are other nominations that many fans are looking out for on Sunday.

See the stage performance here:

