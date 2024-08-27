Gracious, the sister of cross-dresser James Brown, got the attention of netizens after she shared how her brother bullies her

According to her, James gave her fame and she was grateful to him but he he should stop reporting her Instagram account

She also accused James of hitting her whenever they had a disagreement and she called on netizens to talk to him

Gracious Brown, the adopted younger sister of cross-dresser James Brown, called him out and stated that he and his friends were reporting her Instagram account.

James Brown's sister reveals the ill treatment he has been meting on her. Image credit: @wf_jamesbrown, @iam_graciousgold

Source: Instagram

She stated that James spreads false tales about her and even the friends she told to beg him when they had a disagreement, the cross-dresser influenced them negatively against her.

In a video shared by @iam_graciousgold on Instagram, she said she has been respecting him as an elder brother and when he hit her over an argument, she still did not respond.

James Brown's mum, Destiny Etiko intervenes

Gracious noted that she has asked their mother to talk to him but he blocked her and refused to listen.

She said the only thing James did for her was make her famous. Nevertheless, she as grateful to him but he should stop reporting her Instagram account.

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, also called on Gracious to calm down after she shared her ordeal online.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Gracious Brown's video

Several netizens have reacted to Gracious Brown's video. See some of the comments below:

@ugochiogbogu:

"Senior brothers with anger issues."

@destinyetikoofficial:

"Calm down love."

@chim_amanda14:

"This girl take style wor wor ooo. You still dey call your brother princess, nne carry una family problem go meet umu nna for village."

@fabulous_royal:

"The more you dey drag your brother for online, the more he go dey vex. Just carry people go meet am and apologize simple."

@sekifarm:

"@wf_jamesbrown, this is bullying."

Gracious Brown responds to allegations

Legit.ng earlier reported that Gracious had reacted to the allegations levelled against her by the crossdresser, James Brown.

Gracious responded to the allegations made by James Brown that she ganged up with the crossdresser's enemies to assault him.

The fast-rising influencer noted that she had evidence to prove she never joined in the assault while noting that it was a gay person who beat James Brown up.

Source: Legit.ng