A businesswoman known as Isaamira Foodbank on Instagram has called out James Brown over the kind of life that he lives which pushed him into debt

She shared how the crossdresser abandoned his properties with her and has blocked her on what app

The lady also shared what James Brown spends his money on that made him to be asking for help online

A philanthropist and businesswoman, Isaamira foodbank has lashed out at crossdresser, James Brown over his lifestyle that led to asking for help online.

Legit.ng had reported that blogger Tosin Silverdam had cried out that James Brown had allegedly fallen on hard times and was homeless.

Lady calls on James Brown.

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by the blogger, Issamira lambasted James Brown over the money he was owing her. She told him to come and pack his properties from her house.

Isamira Foodbank asserted that James Brown had blocked her on WhatsApp and social media over the debt, but still left his things with her.

She alleged that he makes between N15m to N16 million on TikTok but couldn't pay for his flat.

According to her, James Brown smokes, lavishes his money on hotels he uses to film his contents but cannot pay for where he stays.

Lady speaks about James Brown's school abroad.

Source: Instagram

Lady alleges James Brown deceives

Giving the crossdresser, who fought his sister, an ultimatum of 24 hours, Isaamira Foodbank claimed that James Brown has been deceiving people about going to school abroad.

The lady claimed that he went to shot content and deceived people about going to school.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to video about Brown

Reactions have trailed the video made by the lady about James Brown. Here are some of the comments below:

@legendpaapi commented:

"Make he pack him load come ikorodu or sagamu if island is too expensive for him."

@aleshtaiwo reacted:

"His sister dey one corner dey laugh."

@orgamarx said

"I don't understand. So to fling person tins comot from your house, you need to come online and make video? You and James una dey mad."

@mariam_oyakhilome stated:

"Clout una too wicked.No loyal in the world anymore.Everyone wants a name for themselves."

@rozyslam shared:

"James don too suffer him sister make he go Apologize to her cause the girl na Ogbanje."

@iamwhykayy said:

"Don’t live above your means."

@noraainkins reacted:

"Was this really necessary? Why can’t you call his phone and tell him all of this?"

@mo_famak commented:

"They both planned this video together. Very obvious."

@bignatty__ stated:

"His TikTok is gone, 1.7m followers gone, TikTok ban I guess."

James Brown reacts to Bobrisky's release

Legit.ng had reported that James Brown was excited that his colleague, Bobrisky, had been released from prison.

Bobrisky had returned after spending some months behind bars after being convicted for naira abuse and mutilation by the EFCC.

James Brown shard a video and wore male clothes to dance joyfully. He played Fuji music from Adewale Ayuba and called Bobrisky his aunty in the recording.

