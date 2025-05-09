Nollywood star Chizzy Alichi made her first public appearance since welcoming her baby boy, Kenechukwu, in April

The actress had disclosed her pregnancy ordeal, narrating how she had her baby prematurely

Mixed reactions trail Chizzy’s outing barely a month after delivery, with many hailing her glow, while some fans questioned her for leaving her newborn so soon

Nollywood actress and new mom, Chizzy Alichi, caused a buzz online after she shared stunning photos from her first public appearance since giving birth to her son, Kenechukwu.

The actress made her glamorous return at the prestigious AMVCA Night of Icons, dressed in a dazzling outfit that had fans gushing over her post-baby glow.

Sharing her excitement on Instagram, she wrote,

“About last night 🥰 I stepped out for the first time in months for African Magic Icons Night. It was fun and very refreshing.”

Alichi opens up pregnancy ordeal

Speaking about her pregnancy ordeal in a post after announcing the arrival of her child, the actress disclosed that her son was born prematurely at 30 weeks, and as a result, he spent three weeks and four days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Describing some of her challenges, the actress said that her pregnancy was the most difficult period of her life.

She explained that a medical condition was detected during one of her weekly scans, which led to her being placed on bed rest and occasionally admitted to the hospital.

See the post here:

Mixed reactions from fans

While many fans flooded her comment section with praises, others were quick to question her decision to step out barely a month after giving birth.

One concerned fan, @angelmagdalene3, warned:

“Please you just gave birth not up to a month. Please mama, relax well okay.”

Another, @beyondepic_events_, said:

“The person that allowed you go out na him I blame. You wey never strong enough yet. Abeg no give BP biko.”

@ifeomaaugustinachukwuani asked:

“Where did you leave baby and go?”

Adding a touch of humour, @omo_veronica teased:

“Chizzy I no dey use my baby Kene play oooooo. Come and explain why you leave my baby for house, you come go joli 🤣😍”

Despite the criticism, many fans praised Chizzy for looking stunning and maintaining her signature energy.

@merenma_umeh gushed:

“It’s giving hottest maaama in town. ❤️❤️❤️”

@adimchristian called her a queen:

“Strong woman ❤️❤️❤️ Keep winning my person.”

@tess_woman added:

“Mummy, you look so breathtaking. How is our prince doing? 😍😍”

Others couldn’t get over her acting chops and joyful personality:

@ivys_kitchenette_ said:

“Even when you are serious and I see your face I just start laughing because of all your hilarious movies😂😂😂.”

@offficial.favourite added:

“I like that name Mama Kenechukwu. It suits you so well ❤️”

@violansirimobi commented:

“Happy weekend boss. Bless me sir 😍”

