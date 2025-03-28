The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) recently released their full nomination list for 2025

One of the most coveted awards, Best Lead Actress, had a total of seven nominees battling for the top spot

Legit.ng organised a poll for its readers to determine who they believe would win the coveted award, and some of them gave their reasons

The Nigerian social media space has been buzzing with excitement over the upcoming Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2025.

On Sunday, March 23, 2025, the AMVCAs released the full nomination list for their 11th edition, and it included several categories, including the coveted Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Lead Actor and Best Lead Actress categories.

Legit.ng readers vote for who should win AMVCA 2025's Best Lead Actress award. Photos: @bimboademoye, @chiomaakpotha, @hildadokubo

Source: Instagram

The Best Lead Actress category had six talented female movie stars as nominees namely Chioma Akpota for Seven Doors, Gbubemi Ejeye for Farmer’s Bride, Uzoamaka Onuoha for Agemo, Uche Montana for Thin Line, Uzoamaka Aniunoh for Phoenix Fury, Hilda Dokubo for The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3 and Bimbo Ademoye for Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre.

Legit.ng organised a poll for its readers to determine who they believed would win the Best Lead Actress award.

After a few days of voting, three actresses of the seven had the highest votes and they are Chioma Akpotha, Uche Montana and Bimbo Ademoye.

Chioma Akpotha wins Best Lead Actress award poll

The final results of the poll showed that Hilda Dokubo had 4% votes, Uche Montana had 5%, Bimbo Ademoye had 31%, and Chioma Akpotha won the votes with 58%.

See the poll results below:

Netizens react to Best Lead Actress poll result

After the conclusion of Legit.ng's poll to determine fan's choice for the Best Lead Actress category at the AMVCA, some fans took to the comment section to react. Majority of them reiterated who they wanted to win the title:

Omaga Paul Adakole wrote:

"Good."

NkemAngel Nick said:

"Chioma Akpotha."

Afolabi Dammy wrote:

"Bimbo Ademoye."

Jumoke Akinkugbe said:

"Chioma Akpota."

Funke Akindele's absence on AMVCA 2025 nomination list raises reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the recently released 2025 African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) nomination list caused an uproar on social media, with netizens stirring speculations about actress and Box Office queen Funke Akindele's absence.

Recall that the AMVCA nomination list was released on Sunday, March 23, with Femi Adebayo's Seven Doors and Lateef Adedimeji's Lisabi earning spots in different categories.

AMVCA 2025: Funke Akindele's absence gets people talking. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Fans and non-fans however discussed the reason behind Funke's absence, having featured in House of Gaa, which was nominated. She also released Everybody Loves Jenifa in 2024.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that fans of Funke kicked over the failure of her movie ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ to clinch any award at the 10th AMVCAs.

Meanwhile, Funke holds the record for the most nominated actress/filmmaker at the AMVCA and holds the record for most wins for an actress with six, including winning Best Actress in a Comedy in 2016, 2017, 2020, and 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng