Radiogad has shared details of what happened to Verydarkman while he was in EFCC detention a few days ago

In the clip, he called for urgent medical attention for the social media activist, mentioning that he was experiencing body pain

A few fans also shared their observations about the activist, wishing him well and praying for his recovery

Media personality Destiny Ezeyin, better known as Radiogad, has raised an alarm about social media activist Martin Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman.

The activist had recently regained his freedom from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and shared his first video, which sparked numerous reactions.

A few hours after VDM's video surfaced online, Radiogad shared details of what the activist endured while he was detained.

According to him, VDM needed urgent medical attention due to the severe beating he allegedly received during his detention.

Radiogad claimed that the TikTok star was beaten with a gun to his neck, resulting in internal bleeding and body pains.

Radiogad shares more details about VDM

Explaining further, the media personality confirmed that VDM was dancing in the video to make his fans, known as Ratels, happy about his release.

Radiogad also drew attention to the activist’s voice in the first viral video after his freedom, noting that it was very low, as though they were trying to suppress him.

In his words:

"He needs urgent medical attention, forget that he was dancing to make us feel good. His voice is not as loud as it used to be. It’s like they are suppressing his voice."

"He’s going through body pains and internal bleeding. In fact, they used a gun to hit his neck."

Recall that many people protested and called for VDM’s release.

His friend, Dkokoppe, made several videos calling out the EFCC to free him. At one point, he accused the EFCC of trying to silence him and arrest him.

Several celebrities, including Davido, Cubana Chiefpriest, Speed Darlington, and others, reacted to his arrest.

Many advocated for the activist's release, while some protesters were held in EFCC custody.

What fans said about VDM

Reactions have trailed the video made by Radiogad. Here are comments about it below:

@celebmoney_ commented:

"Where you there? How you take know say they knack am gun for neck?"

@jacob__slizze stated:

"No lies, he is telling the turth."

@de_hoodtv shared:

"Yes please he needs attention to me, that's what I noticed with love."

Radiogad praises Davido

Legit.ng had reported that Radiogad had repented after he was threatened by Davido over a video he made about him.

The media personal had advised Davido to retire from music and start to make cloth after he shared a snippet of his upcoming album.

In his new clip, he praised Davido and shared the reason for dragging him in the first place, he also apologised to 30BG. He also recounted some of the good deeds the singer had done in the past.

