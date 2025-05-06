Speed Darlington has insulted fans of Verydarkman after they joined him in the protest for the activist's release

Many had taken to the streets to voice their displeasure over Verydarkman’s continued detention by the EFCC

Fans, however, were not having any of his comments, as they dragged him through the mud over his remarks in the TikTok video

Nigerian singer Darlington Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington, has reacted after fans of social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, joined him in the protest for the activist's release.

Fans had stormed his social media pages to taunt him for not reacting after Verydarkman was arrested and detained.

Speed Darlington sends message to his fans over comments about VDM Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@speeddarlingtv

Source: Instagram

In a video on his TikTok page, the music star, who released a diss track a few months ago, blasted the activist's fans.

He questioned if any of them had protested for him when he was arrested and detained by the police over defamation.

Speed Darlington rains curses on VDM's fans

In the video, Speed Darlington rained curses on the fans of the social media activist, warning them to get something productive to do with their lives.

He spoke in Igbo for a few minutes and stated that God would punish his distractors.

Speed Darlington shares video after speaking about VDM. Photo credit@speeddarlingtv

Source: Instagram

Speed Darlington continued to rant about those who came to his page to disrespect him with their comments.

Fans Drag Speed Darlington

Followers of the music star were not happy with what Darlington said. They taunted him and compared his impact with that of Verydarkman.

A few even promised to call Portable to calm him down by dealing with him.

See the TikTok video here:

What fans said about Darlington's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the singer. Here are comments about it below:

@Valentino reacted:

"No vex sir na because your not useful to the nation."

@Mr Ray shared:

"You are living for yourself, VDM is the only man who stand to speak for the poor , voice of voiceless."

@Yeneze reacted:

"Protest for you say wetin you don do for people? as greedy as you are say nobody wey wan snap picture with you go pay."

@kenas said:

"Akpi I go call Potable for this talk."

@abrahamthomas492 commented:

"You wey hopeless who protest for you this nama? thunder fire ur mama toto."

@Bobby brown said:

"Who swear for Akpi."

@sheueni shared:

"oga shut up....which meaningful impact you don make wey any sane person go come protest for you, dem suppose lock you throway key."

Paulo blasts Speed Darlington's lawyer

Legit.ng had reported that Iyabo Ojo's lover, Paul Okoye, aka Paulo had waded into Speed Darlington's case after his lawyer slammed Burna Boy for putting his colleague behind bars.

He blasted Adeyanju and called him names. The businessman also warned him to stop calling Burna Boy's name.

Paulo also blamed Adeyanju for all the harassment that Darlington was facing as a result of his arrest. His reaction kicked off a debate among fans of the two singers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng