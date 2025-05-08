Dkokopee, VeryDarkMan's friend and loyal aide, has shared his plan for the protesters arrested during the Free VDM rally

In a video, he stated that he was in touch with the EFCC to ensure that the detainees are released, he also discussed potential obstacles

Fans were excited about his video and praised him for his efforts, they also taunted haters about the clip

Itskokopee Ogaga Okokowa, aka Dkokopee, friend of Martins Vincent Otse (VeryDarkMan), has shared his plan for the protesters, who advocated for his friend’s release.

Many people protested for the activist’s release after he was arrested and detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

VDM’s bestie, Dkokopee plays his music after making vow. Photo credit@dkokopee

Source: Instagram

Dkokopee had also continued to make videos, calling out the anti-graft agency regarding his friend's situation.

In a new video, the music star said that he was working closely with the EFCC to ensure the release of the arrested protesters.

According to him, as long as the EFCC finds nothing incriminating on their phones, they would be released.

Dkokopee expressed his gratitude to everyone who advocated for VeryDarkMan's release, acknowledging that they risked their lives for the activist's freedom and calling them the real MVPs.

VDM's friend, Dkokopee, speaks about activist's supporters. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Dkokopee brags about his abilities

In the video, the rising singer mentioned that it was his time to shine and nothing should stand in his way.

He also stated that not every situation required an argument, especially when one’s hands weren’t clean.

Dkokopee further stated that the activist’s legal team was working hard to ensure the promise was fulfilled. He later called for his song to be played, vibing excitedly to the music.

Recall that Dkokopee was the one who cried out that VDM was missing.

See the video here:

What fans said about Dkokopee's video

Netizens reacted to the recording by the activist's friend. Here are comments about it below:

@preciouspeter1234 commented:

"You too good. Your music just day chock me."

@iam.jaggy wrote:

"Assistant Presido."

@weird_vittoria_oceans shared:

"Kokopee needs a vacation to Maldives to relax and regain himself. You're more than a friend to VDM, you're family."

@damiskillz_z said:

"Jumon don come back, loud am."

@shilacouture_ reacted:

"Ratels no small abeg. Bar Deji na big name Biko. God bless, we the Ratels."

@btimzinnocent commented:

"This koko way too pure. Bro no tire Abeg. We need people like you."

@kvngsofine14 said:

"How u go dey do yahoo u go carry phone go EFCC office go protest?"

Eedris Abdulkareem reacts to VDM's arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Eedris Abdulkareem was one of the people who reacted to the forceful detention of Verydarkman.

While he was at an event, busy performing, he pulsed to encourage his fans to support the activist and what he stands for.

Many supported him and made some bold utterances about the singer and VDM, while hoping he would be released. The singer also spoke about what was happening in the country and encouraged people to speak about it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng