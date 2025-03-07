Radiogad has made another video following the first one he made about Davido and the snippet he released

Davido had made a video to tease fans about his 5ive album and Radiogad blasted him over it

In his new clip, he praised Davido and shared the reason for dragging him in the first place, he also apologised to 30BG

Media personality, Destiny Ezeyin, better known as Radiogad, has had a change of heart after dragging and lashing out at Davido over a snippet he shared.

Legit.ng had reported that Radiogad had abused Davido over his 5ive album snippet. He advised him to retire from music and learn tailoring.

Radiogad speaks about 30 BG. Photo credit@radiogad/@davido

Source: Instagram

In a new video, the controversial man sang Davido's praises to high heavens. He said that Davido was a hardworking man, who was consistent with his craft.

Radiogad also remarked that Davido was a good man and that he was intentional in putting out good music.

The media personality also affirmed that the 5ive snippet released by Davido was the best ever.

Radiogad speaks about 30BG

In the recording, Radiogad clarified that he was a 30BG fan, but Davido may not know. He declared his unwavering support for Davido's fan base.

Radiogad shares plan about 5ive album. Photo credit@davido/@radiogad

Source: Instagram

Radiogad explained that his first video where he dragged Davido was just to get the Awuke crooner's attention.

He declared that he was happy that he got the attention of the singer, who gave his wife a treat weeks ago.

Radiogad makes promise

The media personality made a promise that he would be the first person to stream Davido's album after it was released.

Radiogad also asserted that the album would be the biggest, and it would break boundaries.

See the video here:

Fans react to Radiogad's video

Nigerians reacted after seeing the video made by Radiogad. Here are some of the comments below:

@israel_teekay0147 shared:

"We go still fall you. You no go fit escape am."

@itz_billclinton reacted:

"You for collect big time."

@izuchukwudav1120 commented:

"So all this was to get attention from OBO do you see why I called you big for nothing ."

@unlimitedeniola said:

"I’ve always known you as a supporter of Davido and I was just laughing when you trend yesterday."

@iamflexyp stated:

"Two face man, kawod ."

@rename07 wrote:

"This guy nah werey, seku seye eyan. U and ur oga samklef go get big problem o."

@drshaddyofficial stated:

"Una see wetin I don dey talk since, I don talk am here say this radiogad na Ogbanje una dey argue with me. Na Ogbanje, who go remove that spirit be the issue now. Ah TB Joshua smh."

Davido prays ahead of birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer had made a post ahead of his birthday expressing his appreciation to God for his life and all the experiences he has had.

In it, he noted that he was happy to be alive, and he looked forward to the big 32 taking place on Friday in grand style.

He also shared what he has passed through and what his fans have been telling him to do about the situation. Fans were excited about his post as they wished him well, while some asked for give away.

