Nigerian singer Portable has added to the list of popular Nigerians having issues with their banks as he drags First bank online

The Zazu leader opened up on what the financial instudion did to him while citing the case of social media critic Verydarkman

Portable’s cry out only comes hours after VDM was reported arrested in Guarnty Turst Bank (GTB) as netizens share their concerns

Nigerian street-pop musician Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, best known as Portable, has resorted to social media to narrate a serious situation with his First Bank account.

In a now-viral video, the artist said that despite receiving deposits, he was unable to withdraw monies from his account.

Portable claims he can't access his N400 billion in First Bank. Credit: @portablebaeby, @firstbank, @verydarkman

Portable explained calmly that money continues to enter his account, but he cannot access it. He urged First Bank to rectify the situation as soon as possible.

Portable also stated his fears about physically visiting the bank, citing the recent arrest of online critic Verydarkman (VDM), who was allegedly arrested at a GTBank branch for alleged illegal withdrawals from his mother's account. The singer stated that he was scared of experiencing a similar fate if he visited Firs Bank's officie.

In response to public speculation, Portable stated that he is not ivolved in any fraudulent activities and that his money are from genuine sources such as music streams and live performances.

I have N400 billion - Portable

In another clip, the singer revealed that he has over N400 billion in his First bank. He mentioned that he had just been paid by popular music streaming Apple Music and need to access his money.

Wacth him talk below:

See Portable’s second video here:

Internet users react to Portable’s ordeal

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

slashazhandle wrote:

"This is the calmest version of Elizabeth Joyce i have seen 😂👏 That amazing."

agalanwanne said:

"why u dy run from your back now,no be your money ni😂."

chigoziri_diamond_duchess wrote:

"I really like Portable as a person.It pains me to see him get in trouble always.First bank no reap our Portable abeg."

mini.elly.e_ said:

"He’s so calm and looking good today, hope he stays this way no be everyday wahala 😂."

_roseboymg said:

"Everyone here just laughing… it’s not meant to be about the English he’s speaking, it’s meant to mean that you can be kidnapped in the bank, your daddy can be kidnapped in the bank. Then what will you do, Arrest is different from kidnapping… Everyone dey comment dey talk about Elizabeth Joyce, they talk about English… Are we all seeing at all. This is not meant to be a country this way. Maybe a tourism place, when you’re done, you go back to the UK or to the USA… Failed Government. Bank Failed, Hospital Failed, School Failed. OMO 😢😢."

its.kemzy_ said:

"Portable get many things to say but English no allow him talk am 😂."

itootok_ said:

"Hmmm I no Dey look down on anyone here sha some wey Dey comment sef fit get the money."

ladyjasminec wrote:

"Since wey you barb this hair you come Dey behave normal, you Dey enter their eyes ooh 😂."

Portable's message to First Bank trends online. Credit: @portablebaeby

