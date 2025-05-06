The issue surrounding VDM's arrest continues to be a mystery to the public, as his friend slammed EFCC for speaking fake news about his bail

The activist's best friend went online in a fresh post to call out the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for arresting VDM

In a new video, he dragged the agency for lying about his bail, urging online users to keep speaking about the issue

Ogaga Okokowamet, aka Dkoko Pee, VeryDarkMan's best friend, has spoken up in another video concerning the critic's alleged bail.

VDM was picked up by the officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on May 2, 2025. The situation soon escalated into a protest, as members of the Ratel Gang (VDM's fans) protested at the GTBank branch in Abuja.

The agency issued a statement released on Tuesday, May 6, admitted to arresting the online personality following several petitions accusing him of financial crimes.

This information was made public via their facebook page and it reads thus:

"The EFCC has a lawful right to hold Otse in custody like any other suspect being investigated by the Commission. The appropriate Remand Order was obtained in this regard. He has been offered an administrative bail and would be released after fulfilling all the bail conditions," the anti-graft agency said in part via its official Facebook page."

The news brought smiles to the faces of online users, who have long clamoured for his return. On the contrary, Dkokopee has just gone online to debunk such news.

According to him, the EFCC is yet to release VDM's bail conditions, and he has not been released. He urged online users to continue to lend their voices, until the critic is released from custody.

Watch the video here:

Dkokopee's clip ignites reactions

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@iam_anonymousgrin said:

"What if na government gan gan carry VDM? Wey be say them just use efcc cover face ? Allegedly what if vdm is not in efcc custody."

@aduke0404 said:

"VDM once said that they would trade their credibility for his popularity!"

@iamezzykl01 said:

"As them dy bite more than they can chew so, na so them go take choke!!! They really take us for a joke in this country and we will show them that we aren't shinning teeth with them this time around... #freevdm."

@iam_emmafavour said:

"Am sorry to ask oh, have u guy see VDM in person since he was arrested? Have u guys communicate with him, i just hope this guy is alright 🤦‍♀."

@glori_a922 said:

"Any body don see VDM with eyes? Who dey give him food? Oh my VDM it's well with you 😭."

@shedzybabyofficial said:

"VDM is coming home."

@whosqueenpetite said:

"@officialefcc What are you aiming to accomplish by tormenting and oppressing the citizens of Nigeria!? A MEDAL ⁉️ I promise you that you’re going to be called out by the @ukgovofficial soon! Watch!"

@pelz_a77 said:

"VDM influence be like Covid, no be everybody e catch, but na everywhere e reach 😂😂😂."

@izutech_1 said:

"@dkokopee my question is , una done use eye see VDM ?? You or the lawyer ?? They done let una see darki?"

