Nigerian singer Portable has broken his online silence about VeryDarkMan’s arrest to the surprise of netizens

In a video that was posted online, the Zazu Zeh crooner called for VDM’s release from jail after he was allegedly arrested at the bank

Portable’s take on VeryDarkMan’s latest arrest drew the attention of many Nigerians and they dropped their hot takes

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has finally reacted to VeryDarkMan’s latest arrest.

On May 1, 2025, the online critic whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse was arrested after accompanying his mother to a GTBank branch to sort out issues of missing funds from her bank account.

VDM’s arrest was met with uproar on social media, with many netizens voicing out and calling for his release. Portable has now joined the long list of people who want the critic to regain his freedom.

Despite their turbulent history, Portable took to his Instagram page to speak about VDM’s arrest and advocate for his freedom. According to him, even if he is not on good terms with the critic, they are friends.

Zazu went on to throw shade at people who started the trend of arresting people just to prove that they know the law. He, however, noted his love for VDM because he helps people:

“Please make una help us free VeryDarMan, he is my friend, if we’re fighting doesn’t mean it’s till death. He gives people food, he helps a lot of poor people, so I love people who help people so make una free VDM.”

Portable against closing GTBank accounts

Not stopping there, Portable condemned people who have threatened to close their GTBank accounts. According to him, the new update is for people to get arrested in their banks. He said:

“Then for GTB, don’t go and withdraw your money from GTBor First Bank o, or cut your ATM card o. This one, if you get issue now with anybody, they will go report you for police. It’s inside the bank that they will come and arrest you, that’s the new update.They will just tell them to lock your bank then if you go and complain, they will Ratel you. God won’t let them cut our belts, they have been cutting people’s belts, they did it for me too. The law that catches the leaders will catch their servants too, after God na government. You people brought law into entertainment, you brought law online. Anybody that VDM has offended, forgive him.”

Reactions as Portable begs for VDM’s freedom

Portable’s plea for VeryDarkMan to be released from jail amid his GTBank drama was met with interesting reactions from Nigerians. Many of them praised the Zazu crooner for speaking for VDM despite their negative history together:

Its_yindah said:

“So thoughtful of Elizabeth Joyce!”

Ykay_autos said:

“Nice one from portable. This is the first time am liking what he said since 2 years now 😂.”

Chuksmatt.resources said:

“WOW wow wow!!! VDM is really Loved 😍❤️.”

Doctor_chiboy said:

“No one is 💯 perfect but at least his impact in the society is helpful 👏.”

Veevogee wrote:

“VDM isn’t perfect but if you wanna be honest to yourself, that guy has helped a lot of people.”

Its.kemzy_ wrote:

“First time wey portable go say wetin get sense 👏.”

30bg_arrow said:

“Portable Get Small Sense Today Who Dash Am Sense Bayi 😂😂😂.”

Main.promise said:

“If portable follow for testifiers acknowledging the free good wills of VDM ,who come be that man speaking ill against him ,May you not see Good thing !!! RELEASE VDM the voice of people 👏.”

Dy_diggz said:

“When he said he was gonna finish Nedu and bobrisky, no one came outside. You all haven’t even heard the reason he was picked, una don dey shout free am. What there was a shady thing that pointed at him. Tomorrow is by the corner. Portable, gbe enu buruku soun.”

Shabril2503 said:

“Mtchewwww 😂😂😂😂 Until we know the reason he was picked up by efcc, I won't join any "free-whoever" movement. If the reason is legit, abeg double the lock.”

Big.brother.update1 said:

“Okay this is beautiful to hear … big ups Alaye.”

Man takes VDM's photo frame to night vigil

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that one of VeryDarkMan’s fans took his matter to God after his latest arrest.

In a video that was posted on TikTok by a user called @VDMson1, the critic’s fan was seen at his church’s night vigil with a picture frame of VeryDarkMan. In the clip, the fan, whose eyes were closed, was seen raising VDM’s photo in the air while appearing to be in deep prayer.

