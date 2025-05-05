Nigerian singer Portable has continued to accuse First Bank on social media amid VDM’s recent arrest

After VDM was allegedly arrested after leaving a GTBank branch, Portable claimed that First Bank is also trying to kidnap him

The Zazu crooner’s messy claim in the video drew the attention of netizens, and many of them dropped their hot takes

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has cried out about First Bank for the umpteenth time on social media amid VeryDarkMan’s recent arrest.

Recall that online critic, Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan was arrested after allegedly leaving a GTBank branch. Shortly after, Portable took to social media to calmly plead with First Bank to release his account.

However, that did not seem to yield results and the Zazu crooner took to social media to accuse the financial institution of trying to kidnap him. According to Portable, First Bank has been tracking him.

Nigerians react as Portable accuses First Bank of trying to kidnap him. Photos: @portablebaeby, @verydarkblackman

The music star went on to question them about what his offence was while shutting down claims that he's involved in any illegal activity. Portable pleaded with First Bank to open his bank account before holding up a charm made with white thread and cowries as he commanded the financial institution to let him have access to his account.

In his words:

“Problem wants to happen! They are tracking me from First Bank, they want to kidnap me. Why are those people tracking me? Am I owing you money? What did I do to you? Did I sleep with your wife? Did I kill or steal? What did I do? I’m not a Yahoo boy, I’m not a scammer, customer is always right! Stop it! Don’t allow them block that my business account, I have over N400 Billion there that I have spent and money is still coming. Help me! Open my account please.”

See the video below:

In subsequent clips posted on his Instagram stories, Portable hinted that his situation with First Bank was as a result of the time Fuji star, Saheed Osupa, got him arrested. The Zazu crooner said that now that the issue between them had been resolved, he should be able to regain access to his account.

Reactions as Portable accuses First Bank of wanting to kidnap him

Portable’s claim about First Bank wanting to kidnap him was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians. Many of them accused the Zazu star of trying to chase clout with VeryDarkMan’s situation:

Nigerians react as Portable claims First Bank wants to kidnap him amid VDM's arrest. Photos: @Portablebaeby

Bigkilo1802 said:

“Portable Abi wetin be your name sef …. Omo we no fit protest for you 😂.”

Kamilu_idris01 said:

“Portable and clout chasing 😂😂😂.”

Iampraise_7 said:

“If first bank sue am now people go de beg on him behalf.”

Stella_asue said:

“Laugh 🤣🤣🤣🤣 wan kill me.”

Abdulquadri_hnd said:

“400 Wetin? I’m not hearing you, speaking loudddddd😂😂.”

Stanloshis said:

“If Una touch portable na then una go see my real color for this country.”

Ego_ela said:

“Banks now kidnapping 😮.”

Layo_blackzbeauty wrote:

“Who released this one from ward😂.”

Ola_wa_le44 said:

“Boboyi... don't put urself in trouble again... firstbank fit sue u again wit ds .. don't u tink before u open mouth.”

Classy_diyarh wrote:

“Portable u dey lie with ur full chest? See seriousness o Hahan anything for clout sha 😂.”

Real_april25 said:

“him sha wan dey trend by all means 😂.”

Portable pleads for VDM's release

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable was one of the celebrities who lent their voices to VeryDarkMan's arrest.

In a video posted online, the Zazu crooner pleaded for VDM to be released despite their rocky relationships. Portable claimed he's friends with VDM despite their fight.

