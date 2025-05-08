Nigerian singer Davido has drawn the attention of many over his interaction with Abia state governor, Alex Otti

In a video making the rounds, the 30bg boss was seen abandoning his car and rushing to greet the politician after spotting him in public

Davido’s behaviour in the viral video warmed the hearts of many netizens and they shared their reactions online

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido and Abia state governor, Alex Otti, are making headlines over their recent interaction.

A video went viral on social media showing what Davido did after he saw the politician in public.

The 32-year-old 30bg boss was about to enter his 2023 Virgil Abloh Maybach when he spotted Governor Alex Otti of Abia state with his entourage. After seeing the politician, Davido abandoned what he was doing and rushed to greet the politician.

The music star was in line with his traditional upbringing of greeting elders as he was spotted removing his cap and bending down to show his respects to Governor Alex Otti. After standing up, both men spoke for a short while before Davido returned to his car.

See the video below:

Reactions as Davido rushes to greet Gov. Alex Otti

The video of Davido greeting Abia governor, Alex Otti, went viral on social media and it drew the attention of many netizens. A number of them praised the 30BG boss for how he showed respect to the elderly politician:

Havensfinestkids said:

“Nwa nwere home training 😍❤️❤️❤️.”

Preciousudeh1 said:

“My two Favs in one video!!! 😍 My 001 and my Governor!!! ❤️”

Mavmozelle wrote:

“DAVIDO IS BEAUTIFUL TO WATCH 😍. HUMILITY AND GRACE 😍.”

Mamaariella said:

“I just love the Yoruba way of respect that’s one thing my mum imbibed in us, because my mum grew up in Ibadan (her dad was a priest on priestly duties) my mum spoke Yoruba fluently she had that touch of Yoruba in her, she was so big on respect and always greeting people especially your elders. Also Davido is such a special human you can’t just but love him dearly and effortlessly.”

Emcee_reborn said:

“You just have to love David,he said ‘ahhh daddy’ on seeing Gov Otti(read his lips) and showed respect.”

Sabiigirlfashion said:

“He is such a likeable human👏👏👏.”

Macqueen_04 wrote:

“Make nobody love davido again. We don complete ❤️.”

Shes__precious__ said:

“Davido is so humble ❤️.”

Iyanshawty said:

“Humility wan finish Davido 😍.”

Oruhnc said:

“Rooted and well-trained.”

Davido gifts Odumodu Blvck's girlfriend N10 million

In other OBO-related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Gbugbemi Ojogwu, aka Odumodu Blvck, shared how Davido gave his girlfriend N10 million.

According to the Pity This Boy crooner, the 30BG boss, with the real name David Adeleke, decided to reward his girlfriend financially after the 17th edition of the Headies Award.

Recall that during the 2025 Headies, Odumodu Blvck won the highly coveted Next Rated Award, and Davido was the one who presented it on stage. A few days later, Odumodu Blvck had an interview with Beat 99.9 FM where he spoke about it.

