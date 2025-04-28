A heartwarming moment between Davido, Odumodu Blvck and his mother has excited social media users

The singer was called up to present the Next Rated Award to Odumodu Blvck, and his gesture has got fans talking

Fans shared their thoughts about Davido and how he acted towards Odumodu’s mother at the prestigious award ceremony

Nigerian social media users have burst into a state of hilarity following the actions of David Adeleke, aka Davido, at the just-concluded 17th Headies Awards.

The award ceremony had several interesting highlights and was graced by the presence of the crème de la crème of the entertainment industry.

One of the moments that caught the attention of social media users was when Davido was asked to present the Next Rated Award category to Odumodu Blvck.

As Odumodu walked to the stage with his team and his beautiful mother, Davido made a dramatic display where he ignored Odumodu and presented the award to his mum by bowing before her.

The sweet moment triggered hilarious reactions from social media users, who spoke highly of the singer.

Below is the video showing the funny moment:

Davido, Odumodu trend at Headies 2025

Read some reactions below:

@goldenbrenda1 said:

"Now we must agree dat we won't force our offspring to love davido but if dey don't love him we render dem homeless, leave my house bad energy. Loving davido is not a choice its a must! 😂😂😂😂."

@glambyadu said:

"You still no love Davido? God will heal you."

@debbiecookscuisine said:

"Give me one reason why you don’t love this happy & beautiful soul?❤️❤️❤️ If person dey pretend by now e go don tire now."

@iamdrmay said:

"Such a sweet moment. God bless @davido for honoring the mum. Mamas are angels in human form ❤️🙌😍."

@abdbasit_olanrewaju said:

"The woman is just about to pray for David but na stage dem dey 😂😂."

@wealthyminds_forum said:

"He honoured the woman who made a king😍😍😍😍that's how a true leader do😍😍."

@smart_kids_apparel said:

"This is why they haate him. A very happy somebody 😂😂😂 a free soul."

@wumitstitches_260 said:

"If you like go join FC 🦅😂 see proper home training here ❤️❤️❤️."

@mclynchrez said:

"I just dey blush like sheep😂😂😂. My own fave Davido and the biggest Kala. Abeg film this moment well well.

@kamto_foodexport said:

"Davido is very humble man. Congratulations to the winners 😍."

@urchlady04 said:

"See me smiling chiaa Davido thank God for being in this life with us oo our joy giver."

@favoritefaithworld said:

"Those that do not love this guy definitely has 8te in them 😂😂."

@therealdaobi said:

"I can only imagine what davido would do for his mum if she was still alive…aww🥹."

Drama As Odumodublvck refuses to leave stage

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck trended online following his acceptance speech at the 17th Headies award.

Odumodublvck won the Next Rated award at the just-concluded event, where he appreciated his fans and music team.

During his acceptance speech, the event organisers turned off the microphone for the singer to leave the stage, and his reactions after that trended online.

