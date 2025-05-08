In an old video, VDM slammed the businessman Obi Cubana for allegedly ignoring Nigerian youths and pushing alcohol instead of solutions

The comedian Deeone reacted and questioned how Cubana Chief Priest can stay friends with someone who once dragged his supposed mentor

Fans reacted to Deeone’s post with some agreeing with him and others saying VDM only spoke the hard truth without personal beef

Nigerian comedian Aderombi Adedayo Martin, aka Deeone, has stirred another controversy on social media.

The actor came out again for controversial critic Martins Vincent Otse, aka VeryDarkMan (VDM) over an old video where he called out billionaire businessman Obi Cubana.

In the video, VDM, who was recently released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, accused Obi Cubana of neglecting Nigerian youths, stating:

"Youths are crying; they have never heard your voice speak for them. But you will be carrying money up and down to buy people’s conscience. The youths are looking for job but you brought alcohol for them to drink up and down. Hey we don’t have a job, oya carry alcohol and drink."

Reacting to the clip, the former BBNaija star took to his Instagram page to express his disapproval of VDM's comments and questioned Cubana Chief Priest's association with VDM, considering he is the mentee of the owner of the Cubana group

He posted,

"VeryDarkMind is trying to bring Obi Cubana’s business down. Obi Cubana made Cubana Chief Priest who he is today, so how come Chief Priest is loyal to the boy who wanted to bring his master down and still friends with Obi Cubana at the same time? Can the enemy of your friend be your friend??"

See the video and Deeone's post here:

Netizens react to Deeone's comments

The comment section didn’t stay quiet, as Nigerians dropped hot takes and clapbacks:

@iammcpashun wrote:

“💭😂U fit Surprise say na wetin Inspire 50 for 50 wey him share 50 Tricycles and Co. But he will never say wetin VDM Talk Pain me come improve my Consciousness of Social Responsibility. It mustn’t be sweet talks always.”

@real_shine_morgan19 added:

“But VDM no lie nah 😂”

@mustore2 fired back at Deeone:

“Complaining VDM is trying to bring others down but what are u doing too Egbon?”

@sand.ygoldd didn’t hold back:

“We know this .. why are you still crying, cry cry baby? How far, u don close eye since wey VDM gain freedom?? I thought u said u were happy that he got released and was thanking Falana. What happened this morning again? It's now clear that u are just using us to make money and gain many engagements.”

@jojomania672 teased:

“Have you turned to flashback blogger 😢.. cause na thing of the past you been posting.. not recent ones.”

@steeveoddybanty joked:

“You sure sey you never get high blood pressure on top VDM matter like this.. I pity your mama o.”

@sparky_jb1 said:

“Vdm no lie, Obi is trying but he want him to do more.. see you can't understand what you don't know.”

Deeone warns VDM's fans

Legit.ng, meanwhile, earlier reported that Deeone warned the fans about VDM after his release from the custody of the EFCC.

He told the fans known as ratels that they should not put the activist in trouble again.

He further remarked that if they ignored his warning, VDM would face a similar issue again.

